Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Eagles Extra+NewsSI.com
Search

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Training Camp Preview and Deshaun Watson

It is the eve of the first training camp for rookie head coach Nick Sirianni and there is plenty to discuss, as there is with the Texans' embattled QB
Author:
Updated:
Original:

It is the eve of training camp, and all is not quiet for the Eagles.

There are so many storylines and things to watch – as there always seem to be – but this camp feels like there is more.

Maybe it’s because nobody knows what to expect of rookie head coach Nick Sirianni and his young staff.

Whatever it is, Conor Myles and Ed Kracz sat down to preview training on another episode of Eagles Unfiltered.

The signing of Steven Nelson is at the forefront of the discussion.

What impact will the veteran CB have on the secondary, not only in the short term but the long term as well?

What does it mean for Avonte Maddox?

The obvious assumption is he will now work full-time in the slot.

Not so fast, says Kracz.

Keep an eye on Josiah Scott.

One of Kracz’s hot takes has to do with the combatants for the slot job, and it doesn’t involve Maddox, at least initially.

What is Myles’ hot take?

Keep an eye on Michael Walker.

The co-hosts go beyond camp chatter and examine the Deshaun Watson situation.

Hear what Myles and Kracz think the Eagles should do at the QB position.

And speaking of the QB position, Jalen Hurts’ progress is probably at the top of a crowded list of things to watch in camp.

Listen to the entire episode by hitting the link:

Conor Myles covers the Philadelphia Eagles for SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-hosts the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast on Bleav Podcast Network. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesSI

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Deshaun Watson
News

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Training Camp Preview and Deshaun Watson

Avonte Maddox tries to defend a pass against New York's Sterling Shepard
News

Several Eagles Under the Radar with Training Camp About to Open

Landon Dickerson with his fiancee and Eagles jersey
News

Eagles Finally Get Deal Done with Landon Dickerson

c57e5f47757b4657afdbbea173e791dc
News

What Steven Nelson Brings to the Eagles

Joe Flacco and Jalen Hurts
News

Eagles Training Camp Preview: The Quarterbacks

Derek Barnett
News

Success of Eagles Defense Hinges on Prove-It Players

Steven Nelson and Eagles
News

Eagles Answer the Cornerback Question by Signing FA Steven Nelson

Nick Sirianni at Eagles rookie camp
News

Vaccination Rates an Issue for NFL Teams, but What About Eagles?