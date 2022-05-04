Eagles VP of Football Ops Catherine Raiche Headed to Cleveland

The Eagles continue to be a developmental program for NFL executives with the latest defection being VP of Football Operations Catherine Raiche, who is set to reunite with Andrew Berry in Cleveland.

Berry was Raiche’s predecessor in Philadelphia before he got the general manager job with the Browns in 2020.

Raiche will be the de facto assistant GM under Berry in Cleveland as the replacement for new Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Her actual title is to be determined, according to USA Today’s Jori Epstein.

Raiche was essentially No. 2 in command of the football side of the Eagles’ organization under GM Howie Roseman.

The Eagles have already lost co-directors of player personnel Ian Cunninghan and Brandon Brown in January to assistant GM jobs with Chicago and the New York Giants respectively.

They also could lose scouting chief Andy Weidl, who is believed to be one of the leading candidates to replace retiring Pittsburgh GM Kevin Colbert.

Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as a football operations coordinator and Roseman had her shadow Berry as the heir apparent for the VP of football operations job because the organization felt Berry would be getting a GM job.

A Montreal native, Raîche, 33, is involved in every aspect of the Eagles’ personnel department, everything from scouting to contract negotiations and analytics.

She is a former corporate attorney who has a master’s degree from the L’Université de Sherbrooke.

Her football rise started in Canada with the Toronto Argonauts and was an assistant GM for the Montreal Alouettes. Raîche also worked in the XFL with the Tampa By Vipers before being hired by the Eagles.

While Roseman is not all that popular in certain quarters around Philadelphia his critics should take note of just how many of his underlings are wanted by other organizations.

