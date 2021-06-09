Eagles Waive Jamie Newman, Down to Two QBs

Philly also waived two WRs, including Trevon Grimes, but added another, leaving their roster at 88 players

PHILADELPHIA - It appears that the two most high-profile members of the Eagles' 2021 undrafted free agent class will not even make it to training camp as Philadelphia waived quarterback Jamie Newman and waived/injured former Florida receiver Trevon Grimes on Wednesday.

The team also waived former University of Arizona quarterback turned slot receiver Khalil Tate and agreed to sign WR Michael Walker, who starred as both a kick and punt returner at the college level with Boston College and had a cup of coffee in Jacksonville back in the 2019 season after catching on as an undrafted free agent.

Former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell recently joined the Eagles' personnel department and is presumably very familiar with Walker's skill set.

Newman's fate was the biggest surprise if only because the Eagles were already light at the QB position on the offseason 90-man roster carrying only three.

Now, projected starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco are the only signal-callers left and Howie Roseman surely has an eye on adding another arm or two by the start of training camp on July 27.

Newman really hurt himself by opting out of the 2020 college season where he was set to transfer from Wake Forest to Georgia and potentially take over as the on-field leader of a high-profile SEC team.

Instead, Newman went undrafted and didn't even get any guaranteed money from the Eagles to sign.

Grimes, on the other hand, was given $82,500 in guaranteed money, which was the third-biggest outlay in the Eagles' UDFA budget. He will revert to injured reserve if not claimed on waivers.

From there, Philadelphia could either keep the lengthy WR, who recently underwent some kind of knee surgery, on IR and try again come 2022 or reach an injury settlement.

By dumping three players and adding Walker the Eagles offseason roster will stand at 88 just days after wrapping up a modified offseason program last week.

