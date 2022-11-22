Eagles Will Be Back in Black - From Head to Toe This Time - on Sunday Night

Cue the AC/DC music, the Eagles will be back in black on Sunday night when the Green Bay Packers visit Lincoln Financial Field in primetime.

Philly has worn black jerseys and black pants in combination with each other before, but this will be the first time they will wear their new black helmets.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie announced in March that the team had ordered black helmets to match the uniform, and now they have arrived.

It took until Week 12, but, hey, better late than never, right?

This will be the team’s first time in their black alternate jersey, and they are allowed to wear them three times each season.

Now, with the black helmets in stock, they will take advantage of that color scheme.

The Eagles plan on using the all-black look, including the black helmets, in Week 16 at Dallas on Christmas Eve and again in the regular-season finale at home against the New York Giants.

"Our players love wearing black, and they love the all-black (uniform)," said Lurie last spring. "We're going to match the black jersey with the black helmet. We've listened to you. We wanted this from the beginning."

Fans have also been clamoring for a return to the Eagles’ color scheme of the 1980s – the Kelly-green look.

Lurie heard that, too, and, next season, they will have an alternate Kelly green uniform with matching Kelly green helmets.

Combined with their current helmet which is midnight green, the Eagles will now have three different helmets.

The Eagles are hoping to be allowed to use all three in 2023 during different games, but the NFL only allows for two at this time. Perhaps that rule will be changed in the offseason at the owners’ meetings.

