Eagles Will be Without Press Taylor, Aaron Moorehead in Cleveland

PHILADELPHIA - For the second consecutive week, the Eagles will not have their full coaching staff available due to COVID-19.

A week after senior defensive assistant Jeremiah Washburn, who works primarily with the defensive line, did not make the trip to North Jersey for a 27-17 loss to the New York Giants, the team confirmed that two assistants, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Press Taylor and wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, will not be sidelined for Sunday's game in Cleveland against the 6-3 Browns due to coronavirus protocols.

Neither Taylor nor Moorehead have tested positive for the virus and are staying home for precautionary reasons due to potential exposure outside the NovaCare Complex. The precautions are also not related to the other cases announced by the Eagles earlier this week.

The game-day responsibilities of Taylor and Moorehead will be assumed by other members of the offensive coaching staff. Senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello and senior offensive consultant Marty Mornhinweg will likely handle Taylor's duties while assistant receivers coach Matthew Harper is next in line for the wideouts.

On Thursday, the Eagles placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside tested positive.

Running back Corey Clement and defensive end Vinny Curry were also placed on the list, while receiver Deontay Burnett was placed on the Practice Squad COVID-19 list.

Those three did not test positive for the virus, however, and are regarded as close contacts from potential exposures.

The Eagles have until Saturday at 4 p.m. to activate them should they continue to post negative virus tests.

A pair of rookies, linebacker Shaun Bradley and receiver John Hightower, also missed practices with illness designations this week, but both returned Friday and are expected to be available to play Sunday.

As for more conventional injuries, Philadelphia ruled out special-teams stalwart Rudy Ford with a hamstring injury and listed right tackle Lane Johnson as limited with a neck injury.

Johnson has struggled mightily with ankle and knee injuries as well this season but is expected to play Sunday.

The Browns listed star right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and linebacker Mack Wilson (hip) as questionable and are also dealing with their own COVID-19 issues when it comes to right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey although the team is hoping each will be activated from the reserve COVID-19 list Saturday.

That's not an option for superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, who was placed on the list earlier Friday and is out of Sunday's game.

