Eagles Will Host Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 2

In one of four leaks set for this week before the full schedule reveal on Thursday night, ESPN announced that Eagles-Vikings will be part of a primetime doubleheader

The Eagles didn’t get any international games this season.

What they did get, so far, is an ESPN Monday Night Football home game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept 19. The game will begin at 8:30, with another game that night - Titans at the Bills - beginning at 7:15.

The full NFL schedule won’t be released until Thursday night, but each of the league’s broadcast partners is allowed to reveal one game that they will air this fall.

CBS will announce a game during CBS Mornings on Tuesday. FOX will announce a game during FOX & Friends on Wednesday with NBC going last, releasing a game on Thursday morning’s Today Show.

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, two hours before the full release, each team is allowed to reveal its first home game.

The Eagles already announced that the Monday night visit from the Vikings will be their home opener, so they will presumably open their season on the road.

Last year, the Eagles began their playoff season in Atlanta, winning Nick Sirianni’s head coaching debut in convincing fashion, 32-6.

The home opener was a week later when they lost 17-11 to the San Francisco 49ers as the Eagles got off to a slow start, winning just two of their first seven games. It was also in that game against the Niners that the Eagles lost standout defensive end Brandon Graham to a torn Achilles’.

2022 OPPONENTS

The 2022 opponents have been known well in advance it’s just a matter of finding out when the games will be played.

The Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennessee Titans.

Since going to a 17-game schedule last year the NFL has something called the 17th game now, though it doesn’t mean the 17th game is the last one of the regular season.

Last year, that 17th game for the Eagles was against the Jets in New York. This year the 17th game will be home vs. the Steelers.

The Eagles’ road game this year will be at the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and the Indianapolis Colts.

OTHER PRIMETIME POSSIBILITIES

Looking at the opponents, it is likely the Week 2 matchup with the Vikings won’t be the Eagles’ only primetime slot.

Philadelphia vs. Dallas always seems to be targeted as a primetime game and will probably be again this season.

That may not be the only division game in one of the network’s primetime slots. With Carson Wentz now playing for the Commanders, there is a chance the league wants to televise to the nation the quarterback’s first game against the team that drafted him second overall in 2016.

There could be similar sentiment when the Eagles welcome the Jaguars, who are now being led by Doug Pederson, who guided Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl title in 2017.

Another possible primetime game is the matchup vs. the Colts, who are led by Frank Reich the offensive coordinator on that 2017 Super Bowl championship team. The last time the Eagles played in Indianapolis was on Monday Night Football when Chip Kelly was the Eagles’ coach and Andrew Luck was still the quarterback.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.