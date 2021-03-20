Eagles 'Young Guys' are Poised for Impact

PHILADELPHIA - As the Eagles go through the changing of the guard while letting go of some key figures such as Doug Pederson, Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, and soon, Zach Ertz, the team will be looking for new building blocks.

Some will come in this year's draft.

Others came in last year's draft, though many weren't given much of an opportunity, outside of Jalen Hurts, Jalen Reagor, and Jack Driscoll.

Despite the disappointing 4-11-1 season, the young players on the Eagles’ roster are incredibly confident. Even with the controversy surrounding the team since the selection of Jalen Hurts to Wentz's benching and trade, there is a glimmer of hope inside the NovaCare Complex for the future from last year's group of rookies.

“The young guys winning,” Eagles safety K’Von Wallace told SI.com's Eagle Maven. “I had just talked to both Jalen [Hurts] and Jalen [Reagor]. We talked about the [past] year. Just checking in on each other. It’s a family. It’s a brotherhood. I knew both of them before we even got to the organization. Like we always say, it’s the young guys winning. It’s the young guys’ turn. It’s time for us to show what we can do. Show why we were drafted. Show the organization that we are here to stay.”

The young guys began buying into Hurts last year. The quarterback’s charisma is infectious.

For a guy who was slated to be the insurance policy for the expensive franchise quarterback in front of him, Hurts’ competitive nature has put him in the position he is, to be the starter in 2021.

Miles Sanders couldn’t stop smiling when he hailed Hurts, a natural leader, in December after the Eagles defeated the New Orleans Saints in Hurts’ first career start.

Reagor and Hurts have always had a strong relationship dating back to their days of competing against each other in high school football. He has echoed his confidence in Hurts’ ability from day one of being an Eagle.

Even recently, Philadelphia’s long-time leader Brandon Graham acknowledged Hurts’ on-field ability and advocated for the team to take another position with the sixth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft than quarterback.

“[People] are already downplaying us in the [NFC] East. They’re already saying we are going to be the worst team with the worst record. They’re already saying Hurts is not going to be able to win games,” said Wallace. “They’re saying Reagor is the worst first-round receiver taken. We know these things are said, but we aren’t focused on them. We aren’t really too worried about what they say. We are focused on this team. What’s going on in Philly is something special.”

“What we can feel is that special feeling that you are just going to go out there and make something happen. I feel like that. Hurts feels like that. And Reagor feels like that. They’re preparing themselves for the best years of their lives. That’s all we can promise this organization that we are going to put our best foot forward. Look at everything Hurts has been through. Had to transfer schools, end up having to make a name at Oklahoma. Just all the obstacles that he has been put through shows his competitiveness. It shows his heart, shows his aggressiveness to be a winner and an impact for a team.”

“If you know Hurts, he’s a worker. He’s the first one in the building and the last one to leave every day. Since he’s been in [Philadelphia], he’s just that type of guy. He’s a worker. Reagor is a worker. He battled through injuries, and he played through injuries, and that goes to show you, not too many people are willing to sacrifice their bodies for just one year to sacrifice their longevity. That goes to show you how much we are invested. I dealt with injuries as well and came back sooner to play. I love this game, and they love this game. The Eagles organization has a bunch of young guys who are hungry and ready to compete.”

Wallace’s sentiments shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, there is a disconnect between the Eagles, their media market, and the fans. The Eagles' safety sees the work being put in first hand by his counterparts, and the ‘Young Guys’ mentality the players have developed could give Philadelphia their new identity.

Reagor, Hurts, Wallace, and others are already buying into the belief that they can fill that identity void.

“It’s the mindset of all the young guys. But it’s also the mindset of the O.G.’s too,” said Wallace. “Reached out to [Brandon Graham], Fletcher, and they’re just as happy. They’re just as ready. They have that competitive spirit as well. We are all just excited about this year. We are excited about this new staff. We are just ready.”

Despite all the unknowns surrounding the Eagles, Jason Kelce, a long-time leader of the organization, opted to return instead of retiring.

Graham agreed to an extension and gave the team some cap flexibility.

Darius Slay, Brandon Brooks, Rodney McLeod, Jake Elliott, Isaac Seumalo, and Javon Hargrave all restructured their deals to help the team while staying put.

Most veterans would want out of Philadelphia, given the current circumstances surrounding the team, but the mentality that Wallace speaks so highly of is contagious and has given the Eagles a culture to build from with their new coaching staff.

As the Eagles prepare to lean heavily on their 2020 draft class to fill some voids leaving the organization, their pupils have already begun instilling their mentality in the locker room.

And it’s being reciprocated by the veterans of the Eagles’ roster.

