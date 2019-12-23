PHILADELPHIA – Zach Ertz’s status for Sunday’s big game against the New York Giants is murky after breaking a rib during the Eagles’ 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

“He took a shot there in the first half,” said head coach Doug Pederson on Monday. “There is a rib that has been affected. I’m waiting on a couple more tests and a couple other things. We’ll see later today.”

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Ertz broke a rib, and it has since been confirmed.

Ertz took a shot in his back on a play near the 5-yard line early in the game by Dallas safety Xavier Woods. Ertz left the game for a short time but retuned to play 59 snaps (82 percent) and contribute four catches for 28 yards.

The four catches Ertz had made give him 525 in his career, which moved him past Jason Witten (523) for the most receptions by an NFL tight end in his first seven seasons.

“That he got back out there just shows the toughness and willingness to get back out there,” said Pederson. “But as you guys know we take every injury seriously and make sure that we protect our players. That’s what Mondays are for to do a full evaluation on all our guys that get nicked up in games.”

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East and return to the playoffs for a third straight year by beating the Giants on Sunday (4:25 p.m.) in the Meadowlands. Now, they may have to do it without Ertz.

The severity of the fracture isn’t known or how much it could potentially affect him should he play this weekend.

Dallas Goedert inherited a larger role with Ertz playing through injury.

Goedert had a career-high 91 yards receiving on seven catches, including a touchdown. It was his fifth TD of the season, which is one more than he had as a rookie.

As far as other injuries, Pederson said that cornerback Ronald Darby will miss some time. Rasul Douglas will take his place in the starting lineup.

Cornerback Jalen Mills is expected to be OK after being taken to the locker room on a cart after injuring his ankle against Dallas. Mills returned to play.

Right tackle Lane Johnson remains day-to-day with a high ankle sprain that forced him to miss the last two games.