Eric Wilson a Surprise Gameday Inactive

The linebacker, who is the Eagles' second-leading tackler, will take a seat despite not showing up on the injury report all week

Linebacker Eric Wilson was a surprise inactive for the Eagles in their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday.

Wilson was not on the team’s injury report all week, so perhaps sitting him down is a byproduct of a 2-5 record.

He is the team’s second-leading tackler, however with 42, which is well behind team-leader and fellow linebacker Alex Singleton, who has 74. Wilson had played 56 percent of the team’s defensive snaps after signing a one-year free-agent contract in the offseason and had one interception to go along with his tackles.

Sitting Wilson could also be a reflection of the Eagles’ inability to stop the run this season, with a run defense that is ranked 29th.

They have surrendered 133 yards per game on the ground, which is their worst mark since 2015 when they allowed 134.6 on the ground in a season in which then-head coach Chip Kelly was fired with one game left on the schedule. The run defense has given up 24 runs of 10-plus yards, which is the eighth-most in the league.

That is an ominous sign against a Lions team that has two standout runners in D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

Williams is averaging 4.4 yards per carry with 312 yards and two touchdowns. Swift is averaging 3.4 yards per run with 262 yards, though he is a threat out of the backfield with 42 catches for 391 yards and two scores.

Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew is active for the first time all season.

Minshew rose from No. 3 quarterback to Jalen Hurts’ top backup after the team traded Joe Flacco to the New York Jets earlier in the week.

In addition to Wilson, the Eagles’ other gameday inactives are quarterback Reid Sinnett, who the Eagles signed after trading Flacco, cornerback Zech McPhearson, safety Anthony Harris, CB Mac McCain, OL Jack Anderson, and guard Sua Opeta.

McPhearson was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury.

Harris had been listed as doubtful with hands and a groin injuries.

The Eagles elevated running back Jordan Howard and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad on Saturday.

They also placed RB Miles Sanders on Injured Reserve on Friday and added safety K’Von Wallace to the 53-man roster. Wallace was put on IR on Sept. 28.

