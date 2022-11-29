'Everything is on the Table' to Help Special Teams

The Eagles have the NFL's best record at 10-1 and one of the keys to the team's success has been the never-ending attempt to play up to a self-defined standard that is essentially perfect.

A 40-33 win over Green Bay on Sunday night produced a running game that was as close as you can probably get and a kickoff coverage unit that was at the other end of the spectrum after allowing 172 yards in five kickoff returns to the Packers' Keisean Nixon.

The poor special teams play resulted in short fields for the Green Bay offense and while the Eagles' persevered, special teams continue to be a weekly issue in a season where there haven't been many issues.

"Obviously, when you're playing a really good returner you try to keep it out of his hands when you can, but that's not always possible," coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday afternoo. "We can't dictate when he takes it out or not. I do, I got a lot of respect for [Nixon] as a returner."

At one point, though, Nixon took it out from eight yards deep which can be argued is a lack of respect for Philadelphia's coverage units and Sirianni did admit things need to improve with six regular-season games remaining before the playoffs.

"We need to be better on kickoff coverage," said Sirianni. "First of all, we are always going to look at ourselves in the mirror first as coaches and say, ‘Did we put them in the best positions to make plays?’ Everything that goes on, on that field is my responsibility, and it's my responsibility first."

A CEO coach, Sirianni puts his stamp on everything with the franchise.

"If the defense doesn't do something that they're supposed to - I'm not just the offensive coach, right? If the defense doesn't do something that systematically or scheme-wise, it's on me first," he said. "Same thing with special teams. So, I say that to the point where I'm not putting anybody out there. We need to put them in better positions, and that starts with me, and then it goes to (Special Teams Coordinator Michael) Clay."

In the past, Sirianni has taken immediate action when he senses an issue with the most obvious example being a Quez Watkins fumble against Washington in which the WR was surprised after trying to get up and run with the ball after a long completion, but was stripped from behind.

That resulted in a new ball security drill specifically addressing the issue when the Eagles got back on the practice field.

Sirianni was asked if any tweaks would be coming to ST coverage preparation.

"You always want to put them in better spots to help them accomplish their job," said Sirianni. "That's our job as coaches, to put them in the best spots they can to accomplish their job. And then the next tool we have as coaches that we need to do is prepare them for how to do that job.

"So here is your assignment. Here is what's critical for you to do for this play to be successful, and we're trying to put you in the best spots possible. And then, here is how you do that assignment. That's fundamentals. When I say that, it’s fundamentals. And that's just coaching those fundamentals, and that's what this game about."

The fundamentals are the margin where you need to win, according to the coach.

"We can say we're going to put them in a great spot to make a play, but that other coach is getting paid, too, to put his guys in a great spot," he said. "So, if one coach is calling a good play and the other coach is calling a good play, what does it come down to? And one player is really good, and the other player is really good, what does it come down to? Who plays with better fundamentals?"

When pressed, Sirianni noted that personnel changes could be on the horizon.

"We have to do whatever we have to do to get it fixed," he said. "... Is there a guy you can call up from the practice squad that could help? That's discussed. Is there a guy that can give you a phase or two on special teams that's a starter? That's discussed. Everything is. ... everything is on the table."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen