FANTASY OWNERS: Miles Sanders' Stock is Up

Each week in the fall of 2019, Miles Sanders seemed to take a step forward in his development from rookie running back to relied-on weapon.

From trying to do too much with every touch to patiently waiting for a play to develop, one of the Eagles’ second-round draft picks last year got better and better, to the point where the running back could have been the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

That recognition went to a mostly underwhelming season from Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

It doesn’t matter now. What matters it the improvement Sanders should have from Year 1 to Year 2 in the league, and it is a leap that should make him not only a valuable asset in Philly’s quest to win a second straight NFC East title but also for fantasy owners across the land.

Considering the adjustment period from early last year, when Sanders wanted to score a touchdown every time he got the ball, his ceiling still remains high.

Look at what he did as a rookie:

He led all NFL rookies in all-purpose yards with 1,641, ahead of Mecole Hardman (1,426) and Josh Jacobs (1,316).

He led all rookies in scrimmage yards with 1,327, ahead of Jacobs (1,316) and A.J. Brown (1,111).

He set the Eagles rookie record for rushing yards in a season with 818, surpassing the previous mark of 637 held by LeSean McCoy from 2009, and scrimmage yards, his 1,327 breaking the record previously held by DeSean Jackson, who had 1,008 in 2008.

That is special.

Sanders also proved to be an every-game warrior answering the call for all 16 regular-season games and one playoff appearance.

He suffered an ankle injury against the Giants in the season finale, but that did not prevent him from playing in the wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. He ran for 69 yards on 14 touches against the Seahawks that day.

When the Eagles cleaned out their lockers in Jan. 6, the day after their 17-9 loss to Seattle, Sanders was spotted on crutches and his left knee bandaged. The injury isn’t expected to prevent him from being ready once teams are able to begin training camp, whenever that may be.