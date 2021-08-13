First-Half Observations from Eagles-Steelers

The Eagles held a 9-point lead after two quarters with plenty of bright spots from the first and second-team players

PHILADELPHIA – Th Eagles jumped to a 16-7 lead at halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their exhibition opener Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here are some first-half observations.

Jalen Hurts hit his first two passes of the night, both to his tight ends – a 7-yarder to Zach Ertz then a 34-yard strike to Dallas Goedert – as the Eagles utilized some 12 personnel early. The first offensive series of the game ultimately ended with a 47-yard field after Jalen Reagor and Ertz dropped passes, Ertz’s drop would have given the Eagles a first down near the 20.

Ertz looks fully invested. He was involved early. Like, real early, since the tight end was the one who led the team out of the tunnel to start the game. He received a big ovation and was done playing after just two series in which he caught two passes for 20 yards.

The Eagles looked well organized and dare I say after just two quarters, well-coached. Block right on the edge, opening the lane Watkins needed.

Quez Watkins lit the place up with a 79-yard touchdown catch on a simple wide receiver screen. Watkins took one step backward when the ball was snapped, caught the Joe Flacco pass, and he outran everybody into the end zone, where he saluted the crowd.

Tight end Richard Rodgers, who had a nice half with two catches for 18 yards, made the key block on the edge, opening the lane that Watkins needed.

Speaking of Flacco, it was an impressive two-minute drive he led to close the second quarter. After a holding penalty on Joe Ostman on the kickoff return set the Eagles up at the 13-yard line, Flacco completed three straight passes – Tyree Jackson for 13, Andre Patton for 13, and Kenny Gainwell for 10 to get the ball to the 49.

After an incomplete pass, Flacco found Jackson again, this time for 19 yards. Three more incompletions, with head coach Nick Sirianni’s spending his one and only timeout of the half in there, the Eagles had to settle for a 50-yard field goal from Jake Elliott.

Nice to see Jake Elliott hit from field goals of 47, 47, and 50. The flip side is, it would have been nice to see the Eagles cash at least one of those drives into a touchdown.

Linebacker Alex Singleton continued to be his tackling-machine self. He was involved in several tackles.

T.Y. McGill had one of the best sacks a defensive tackle can hope for with a straight power bull-rush that ended up in Mason Rudolph’s lap. Rookie Milton Williams was on the scene, too after splitting a double-team.

Williams lined up inside and out and looked solid.

The defense, especially the line, looked gas on the Steelers’ lone touchdown drive in the opening half. There was no subbing going on and the real-time temperature at game time was 95 degrees.

Jordan Howard started at running back. Miles Sanders did not play, though he stood on the sideline with a towel on his head.

Some first-half numbers:

Flacco: 10-for-17, 178 yards, touchdown.

Hurts in two series: 3-for-7, 54 yards.

Jackson: 2 catches, 32 yards.

Reagor: 2 catches, 20 yards.

Gainwell: 2 runs, 14 yards; 2 catches 16 yards.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.