First Impressions Point To Eagles Being a Top-Heavy Team
PHILADELPHIA - Pointing out that injuries can derail any NFL season is something that should be able to be stipulated in any debate.
There’s no rule against persevering, however. Doug Pederson’s 2017-18 Eagles, still the only Super Bowl-winning team in franchise history, finished the job in Super Bowl LII without its quarterback and MVP candidate (Carson Wentz), foundational left tackle (Jason Peters), best linebacker (Jordan Hicks), and special teams ace (Chris Maragos).
Pederson later noted that the real problem when it comes to overcoming injuries is multiple hits at the same position, something the 2023 Eagles endured at slot cornerback when projected backup Zech McPhearson’s Achilles tear in the preseason proceeded Avonte Maddox’s Week 2 torn pec.
From that point forward the position was a revolving door forcing the Eagles to cross their fingers (Mario Goodrich), go outside the organization (Bradley Roby), and try multiple players out of position (James Bradberry, Sydney Brown, and Eli Ricks).
As the 2024 offseason hits the Memorial Day pole, the Eagles’ projected starting 22 is in a small group that could be meaningfully considered as the best in the NFL.
The offense is loaded with the stars and the defense features a younger core with some significant upsides.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Dallas Goedert, and an offense line loaded with Pro Bowl-level talent are the headliners but defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis could be ready to turn the corner to supplement a secondary headlined by six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay that is getting back playmaker C.J. Gardner-Johnson and adding two high-level rookies like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
The depth, however, looks far shakier on paper at several positions, most notably outside receiver, tight end, defensive tackle, linebacker, and safety.
The ideas to address the depth have included everything from reclamation projects (swing tackle Mekhi Becton and receiver John Ross) to injury mulligans (IOL Matt Hennessy and defensive back Avonte Maddox), veterans who may have something left in the tank (TE C.J. Uzomah), and Day 3 rookie picks progressing rapidly (receivers Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr, and offensive linemen Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon).
Luck is never a popular word in any NFL building because the last thing any organization wants to believe after going through the grind is some nebulous force deciding fortunes.
The stars have to align for any Super Bowl winner, however, and the Eagles have chosen the kind of top-heavy path that will demand prosperity from their difference-makers.
MORE NFL: Eagles Coach May Have Tipped Contingency Plan at RG