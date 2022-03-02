Five Predictions From the Combine on How Offseason Will Take Shape

Here are some conclusions reached after hearing Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni talk

INDIANAPOLIS – Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni each spoke for 15 minutes at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday afternoon.

There was plenty of ground covered, and some territory that wasn’t.

Nevertheless, I have five predictions to make on how the offseason will shape up:

No. 1: The Eagles are going to draft a linebacker in the first round.

Why? The very first question asked to Roseman came from me and it was simple enough: Has your philosophy changed at all regarding the linebacker position?

The GM began by saying that previous defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz liked to use three off-ball linebackers in his scheme. Well, that philosophy has changed with Jonathan Gannon.

“The definition of what our linebackers do has changed under coach Gannon and we have to find players who fit our coach’s scheme,” the GM said.

And there it is.

Hello, Devin Lloyd. Or Nakobe Dean.

No. 2: The Eagles won’t sit still and stay with picks 15, 16, and 19.

Why? Now, I know this is not a shaky limb to climb onto but I feel even more strongly about it now.

This should be pretty obvious because it is Roseman’s nature to move around. The GM likes to be bold, and that will be the case again this year, but then listening to them and talking to others, it should be a wild ride when the draft begins on April 28.

“I think what (having three-first round picks) allows you to do is it allows you to have more shots at really good players, really talented players,” said Roseman. “Gives you more flexibility to move up and down the draft board. It gives you more ammunition to decide if at some point you wanted to trade a pick for a player, and that's what we're looking for."

Need more proof?

Roseman was asked succinctly: Do you feel like you have to make three first-round picks?

Roseman’s answer was even more succinct: "No."

No. 3: The Eagles will trade for a player.

Why? Let’s start by saying that it won’t be Russell Wilson. In talking to many reporters from around the league, including one who covers the Seahawks, it would be a surprise if Wilson is dealt anywhere this offseason.

So, where does that leave the Eagles?

Keep an eye on Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley. Again, talking to many here, there is some smoke that a trade for the WR will happen and the Eagles could very well be in the mix.

No. 4: Jalen Hurts will be the starter in 2022.

Why? Both Roseman and Sirianni doubled down on what they said three days after the season, that Hurts will start. This needs to be said again because speculation continues as to who it will be. Polls are put up weekly asking who they want to be the Eagles’ starter. It’s nothing more than wasted words and breath.

“As you watch (film from the 2021 season) more and more and as you think about it more and more, you're just pleased with the progression that Jalen has made,” said Sirianni.

“I think that's common of who Jalen Hurts is as a player and as a quarterback, that he just continues to get better. Whether that's from Alabama to Oklahoma or Oklahoma to his first year in the NFL or first year to second year. We just know that progression is going to continue.”

And Roseman?

“I think when you talk about all the things we talked about at the end of the season,” he said, “nothing has changed.”

No. 5: The Eagles will draft two edge rushers before Day 3 of the draft arrives, and don’t be surprised if two of their first three picks - where they are - play that position.

Why? Gannon doesn’t put as much emphasis on getting sacks as he does getting pressure, but 29 sacks is still a low number and pressure was too sporadic.

The strength of this draft is edge rushers, though Roseman wouldn’t admit it.

“I have to learn from some of my mistakes I've made in the past, so in terms of talking about strengths of a draft class, I don't know that I want to go there,” he said. “There are good players at every position in this draft…

“But the bottom line is we didn't get enough pressure on the quarterback. We have to have pressure on the quarterback. We have to continue to have pressure on the quarterback. It's a priority to us. We'll have opportunities this offseason to do it, and I would be very surprised if we didn't do something there.”

