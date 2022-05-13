Five Primetime Games, Including Four at Home as 2022 Schedule is Released

Here is more on the schedule with an early storyline for each game

Five scheduled primetime games highlight the Eagles’ 2022 season released by the NFL on Thursday night, with four of those games coming at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will play twice on Monday night with both games at Lincoln Financial Field: Their home opener in Week 2 vs. The Vikings then again on Week 10 when the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz visit.

They also have two Sunday games, with Dallas visiting in Week 6 and the Packers coming to town in Week 12 on Nov. 27, which is Thanksgiving weekend.

The final primetime game is on Thursday, Nov. 3, when the Eagles travel to Houston on Nov. 3.

The five appearances are the most since 2018, the season after they won the Super Bowl. Since 2000, the Eagles have appeared in the second-most primetime games (94), behind Dallas (100).

For the third straight year, the Eagles will open their season on the road with them scheduled to play the Lions in Detroit on opening weekend, Sept. 11.

The Eagles are 1-1 over that span, with win coming last year in head coach Nick Sirianni’s coaching debut, 32-6, over the Atlanta Falcons.

While the Eagles hit the road in the opener, they then begin a stretch of games that have them playing five of their next eight at home. Included in that run is their bye, which comes in Week 7, which is the earliest bye week for them since 2016 when it came in Week 4.

The flip side of some early home-cooking is that the Eagles have to finish the season with three road trips in their final five, and all three are in a row: at the Giants, Bears, and Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

Two home dates await at season’s end with a visit from the Saints and Giants.

The preseason has a twist in that the Eagles are starting the exhibition season with a home game against the New York Jets on Aug. 12 rather than playing them in the preseason finale.

The Eagles will then play at the Browns on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. after having joint practices in at the Browns' training facility. The preseason slate ends on Aug. 27 when they visit the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s more:

WEEK 1 (Sunday, Sept. 11)

Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m., FOX

Early storyline: Think how much different it may have been had the Lions not traded all the way up from No. 32 to No. 11 with the Commanders to draft Alabama WR Jameson Williams. The Eagles may not have traded for A.J. Brown had Williams still been on the board at pick 18. Let’s see which receiver has a bigger game right out of the gate.

WEEK 2 (Sept. 19, MNF)

Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Early storyline: The Williams scenario isn’t the only what-if, as in what if the Eagles had taken Justin Jefferson instead of Jalen Reagor in 2021? This is where the Eagles defense will feel stress, not only with Jefferson, but Adam Thielen on the other side, Irv Smith at tight end and Dalvin Cook in the running game.

WEEK 3 (Sept. 25)

Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m. FOX

Early storyline: Carson Wentz. Enough said.

WEEK 4 (Oct. 2)

Jaguars at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Early storyline: This is that the show of Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and it could be a good show with Trevor Lawrence in his second season, a healthy Travis Ettiene, and what looks to be a better defense.

Doug Pederson USA Today

WEEK 5 (Oct. 9)

Eagles at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Early storyline: The last time the Eagles went to the desert, QB’s Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray put on a show.

WEEK 6 (Oct. 16, SNF)

Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Early storyline: The Eagles can get an early leg up on the NFC East title race with a win here. The Cowboys are the defending champ, but no team in the division has managed back-to-back titles since the Eagles in 2003 and 2004.

WEEK 7 (Oct. 23)

Bye

Early storyline: The Eagles have a much better week off than last year when they were one of the last teams to have off. The bye came in Week 14 on Dec. 12.

WEEK 8 (Oct. 30)

Steelers at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Early storyline: Will the Eagles be facing a rookie QB in Kenny Pickett at this point? The answer is probably yes, and the Eagles could make life difficult for him. Of course, T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh defense don’t figure to make things any easier on Jalen Hurts and company.

WEEK 9 (Nov. 3, TNF)

Eagles at Houston, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Early storyline: A homecoming for Jalen Hurts, and maybe he will get to throw against rookie CB Derek Stingley.

WEEK 10 (Nov. 14, MNF)

Commanders at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Early storyline The Eagles will have 11 days between games, a good amount of time to get healthy. The question is, will Carson Wentz still be healthy? Heck, you could say that about anybody at this point in the season, but Wentz has that history, though he played every game last year with the Colts.

Carson Wentz USA Today

WEEK 11 (Nov. 20)

Eagles at Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Early storyline: The Colts have a playoff-caliber roster, though they had one last year, too, but couldn’t live up to those expectations. So, they ditched Carson Wentz and brought in Matt Ryan, who is 4-5 in games against the Eagles while he quarterbacked the Falcons.

WEEK 12 (Nov. 27, SNF)

Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Early storyline: The Packers suffered some big offseason losses with WRs Davante Adams being traded to the Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling leaving for the Chiefs in free agency. They still have Aaron Rodgers and that will make them dangerous.

WEEK 13 (Dec. 4)

Titans at Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX

Early storyline: The A.J. Brown revenge game, but let’s not forget the Titans were the No. 1 seed in last year’s playoffs. Derrick Henry is a load at RB, but with Jordan Davis and maybe UDFA Noah Elliss clogging the middle and good crop of linebackers Henry’s damage can be minimized.

WEEK 14 (Dec. 11)

Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., FOX

Early storyline: We should know by now if Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale will have the Giants pointed upward and maybe for a possible playoff berth that has escaped this franchise since a one-and-done appearance in 2016.

WEEK 15 (Dec. 18)

Eagles at Bears, 1 p.m., FOX

Early storyline: A trip to Chicago a week before Christmas? Pack the snowshoes.

WEEK 16 (Dec. 24)

Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. FOX

Early storyline: Christmas in Dallas, anyone? As it usually seems to, this game could go a long way in deciding the NFC East champ.

WEEK 17 (Dec. 31)

Saints at Eagles. 1 p.m., FOX

Early storyline: An Eagles win will help make New Orleans’ first-round pick in 2023, owned by Philly, even better.

WEEK 18 (Jan. 7 or Jan. 8)

Giants at Eagles, TBD

Early storyline: Two teams playing out the string before a long offseason or two teams battling for a playoff bid?

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.