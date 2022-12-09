Five Questions About the Giants with the Publisher of Giants Country

The last trip to North Jersey in late November last year did not end well for the Eagles or Jalen Hurts.

The quarterback threw three interceptions and suffered an ankle injury that required offseason surgery, and the Eagles lost 13-7.

This is a different Eagles team, which is sitting at 11-1 and Hurts squarely in the MVP conversation.

This is also a different New York team under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, who was Hurts’ offensive coordinator for one season at the University of Alabama back in 2017.

Here’s a better look at the Giants in 2022 with five questions asked to Patricia Traina, publisher of Giants Country for SI Fan Nation.

Q: The Giants surprised many with a 6-1 start but have lost or tied four of their last five games. What is the difference between what they were doing early and why they have seemingly struggled lately?

TRAINA: For starters, the injury bug is at it again. Something about this team just draws the injury bug year after year. You have the offensive line getting hit along the interior, and despite what the coaches say, that does affect the chemistry and communication when it’s crunch time.

To that, I’d point to the struggles at blocking at the second level which I believe are a big reason why Saquon Barkley and the running game have had their share of difficulties.

Then you throw in the fact that they have a MASH unit at receiver where many of the guys they’ve been counting on probably would be on another team’s practice squad, and the injuries to the defensive secondary (Adoree’ Jackson, Xavier McKinney, and Aaron Robinson) and it becomes more and more apparent that this team might not have enough gas to cross the finish line.

Q: How have Brian Daboll and his staff been able to turn things around so quickly?

TRAINA: You know how coaches always say they’re going to find ways to put guys in the best position to succeed and then they go right back to trying to jam a square peg into a round hole?

Well, you can start there, as Daboll and his staff have tapped into each guy’s strength and have worked that into the system rather than forcing a guy into the puzzle who doesn’t fit. I also think he’s straight with the players.

There’s no finger-pointing, no calling guys out in public.

He is intense and competitive, but he will fight for his players, and he’ll do what’s best for them. I also applaud him for assembling a coaching staff of the best people, not of his former colleagues or buddies, which we have seen happen before.

Lastly, I think he understands how to handle adversity a lot better than his predecessor did. I’ve yet to see him or hear of him flying off the handle because something didn’t go his way. He just seems to roll with the punches, as they say.

Q: There’s no question Daniel Jones has played better this year, but do you think he will be brought back as the starter in 2023?

TRAINA: I do. I think the Giants are going to be drafting low enough in the order to where they’re not going to have a legitimate shot at the top prospects without having to trade up. And they have so many needs they have to address; I don’t see them putting together a blockbuster type of deal to move up.

I think the Giants can win with Jones rather than despite him. I also think they owe it to him to get some decent receivers on this team that can stay healthy and make the contested catches. I don’t think they’ll give him a long-term deal - maybe three to four years tops.

And I don’t think they’ll break the bank on him, but I do think he’ll be back next year and get another chance to show how far he’s come in what will be Year 2 in the same offense and with hopefully a better offensive line and receivers to work with.

Q: Can you point to one player who has been sort of under the radar on offense and defense?

TRAINA: On offense, I’d have to go with tight end Daniel Bellinger, a rookie. Bellinger has been solid as a blocker - I had posted a stat before last week’s game when the rookie returned from an eye injury showing how much of an impact that he’s had on the Giants' rushing game.

That stat was the Giants' rushing game averaged 173.4 yards per game with him in the lineup and 112 yards without him. That’s quite a difference!

On defense, I think I’d have to go with cornerback Darnay Holmes. It’s interesting because every year you get the impression that this team is looking to draft over him or replace him with a veteran, yet he continues to fight and claw his way through week after week.

He’s the only one of the Giants cornerbacks still playing that has not allowed a touchdown reception this year. And while he’s not a very tall guy, he plays up to the competition, whether he’s facing a 5-foot-11 guy or a 6-foot-6 guy.

Q: What is your prediction for the game?

TRAINA: The Eagles are loaded, and I just don’t like a lot of the matchups in this one. As much as it pains me to say it, I think the Eagles will win this by a wide margin - I’m going to say Eagles 30, Giants 21

