Five Things to Watch in Eagles-Patriots Game

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles and Patriots put in two solid days of practice against each other on Monday and Tuesday and will play their second preseason game against one another on Thursday night (7:30/NBA10) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Nick Sirianni didn’t reveal his plan for what he would do with his starters, or how long they would play if they play at all, when he met with reporters for the final time before kickoff on Tuesday morning.

He wants to review the tape from the two practices before making any final decisions.

Even without the starters, there will be several things to keep an eye on.

Here are five:

The offensive line. It would be a surprise if the starters didn’t go at least one series since they have all returned healthy this week, with Isaac Seumalo the final piece fitting into the puzzle after spending most of camp taking it slowly with a hamstring issue.

Yes, Jordan Mailata counts as the starting left tackle. It’s his job to lose with Andre Dillard out with a knee injury, even though Sirianni hasn‘t officially declared Mailata the starter, yet.

Last week, Brandon Brooks got five snaps at right guard before calling it a night against the Steelers, with Sua Opeta starting at Seumalo’s left guard spot.

Even after the starters depart, the line matchups will be a good watch. Frankly, the second-team unit has looked sharp, with Nate Herbig the backup center, Matt Pryor moving between guard and tackle, and Jack Driscoll at guard with Opeta.

A player to watch is undrafted Kayode Awosika, from the University of Buffalo. With the depth on this line, he may not make the roster, but he is certainly a practice squad candidate.

Safety play. This group will be buoyed by the return of K’Von Wallace, who missed last week with a groin injury. It’s all been a fascinating group to watch in that it may not be the weakness that some may have thought. Marcus Epps looks ready to take the next step in his development. Elijah Riley has done some nice things in camp and recorded an interception against the Steelers, and the addition of Anthony Harris has helped lift this unit higher.

There are others to watch – Blake Countess did well against the Steelers and Grayland Arnold is in his second year – but it’s a group that seems to be in decent hands until Rodney McLeod can return from his torn ACL rehab.

Running backs. The herd was thinned by one when Kerryon Johnson was waived-injured. Jason Huntley, who is day-to-day with injured ribs, and Elijah Holyfield are in a battle to be the fifth RB protected if the Eagles even keep that many. The four locks as it looks now are Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell, and Jordan Howard.

Sanders didn’t play last week and probably won’t play Thursday, with Sirianni saying they know what they have and want to keep him fresh for the season.

“That's a high-volume position that takes a lot of hits and we just felt like he didn't need to do that last week,” said the coach on Tuesday. “Again, we are re-evaluating this week to see if we should do that but he's getting a lot of good work here today and yesterday and we’re pleased with him and everything he's done so far here in camp.”

Sanders has had at least four dropped passes in camp. Just saying.

Tight ends. The dynamic at this position changed on Wednesday when it was learned that Tyree Jackson suffered a broken bone in his back and will miss 8 to 10 weeks. That likely means a trip to the IR. So now what?

Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz are keepers, provided Ertz is still here by the end of the month – and chances are increasingly likely that he will be – Richard Rodgers is probably TE3. Two younger tight ends in UDFA Jack Stoll and Jason Croom, 27, are out to try to prove themselves to other teams or at least for a chance to be brought back to the practice squad with their expected release when the roster gets chopped to 53.

Of course, should an offer for Ertz come along that’s too good to pass up for GM Howie Roseman, either Stoll or Croom could end up playing for a roster spot.

Receivers. It’s muddled. Who knows how long Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor, or Greg Ward will play or even if first-round pick DeVonta Smith will get any reps at all?

Those are your top four right now.

After that, let’s see if J.J. Arcega-Whiteside can build on two strong practices against the Patriots, let’s see if Travis Fulgham shows anything, anything at all, after a 19-snap, 0-target outing last week, and let’s see if Andre Patton can continue being an under-the-radar player for a roster berth.

Then there’s John Hightower, who was injured last week but figures to get plenty of snaps, Marken Michel, who arrived only last week, and Jhamon Ausbon, who has had an underrated camp, so far, and Hakeem Butler, who probably needs to show something to not be one of the cuts the Eagles have to make by Tuesday at 4 p.m. to get their roster to 80 players.

