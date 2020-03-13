Five XFL Players that Should Interest Eagles

The rebooted XFL was proving to be at least somewhat of a success.

The games were entertaining at times, the rule innovations were applauded by most, and the unprecedented access gave fans a front-row seat to both on-field coaching machinations and immediate player reaction.

That all ended Thursday as COVID-19 struck down the fledgling league for now.

While the early talk of "suspension" - like the NBA and NHL - implied a potential restart, behind the scenes a different narrative was unfolding.

An XFL source told SI.com that players were being informed that they will be able to sign immediately with NFL teams once the exit-interview process was completed, giving the league's star players a head start in getting on a 90-man NFL offseason roster.

The XFL itself then basically confirmed that with a statement pointing toward 2021.

"Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games," the league said. "However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season.

"All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."

With NFL personnel departments already hamstrung by the COVID-19 emergency shutting down travel, many pro days across the country and most of the scheduled top-30 visits moving forward in advance of the NFL Draft, along with the new league year and free agency still earmarked for March 18, this development puts even more on the plates of talent evaluators.

It's also another legitimate market to cull through, one that, in theory, could offer a bargain or two.

Here are five XFL players who might make some sense for the Eagles:

CB Deatrick Nichols, Houston Roughnecks

Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby are set to become unrestricted free agents while Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones have hardly looked like heir apparents on the outside of Jim Schwartz's defense. The Eagles will likely add multiple players at CB in the offseason and Nichols, 25, proved to be a playmaker on the XFL's best team, holding up in run support (three tackles for loss) and flashing impressive ball skills (six PBUs and three interceptions). A South Florida product, Nichols had a cup of coffee with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

TE Donald Parham, Dallas Renegades

Yes, the Eagles don't exactly need a tight end with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert on hand but at 6-foot-8, Parham, 22, is so intriguing as a red-zone threat it's worth a flyer. At Stetson University, Parham was dominant, hauling in 85 receptions for 1,319 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior, enough to get him looks with both Detroit and Washington last season. He will have plenty of suitors and the Eagles hardly offer the easiest path but the name needs to be mentioned because the upside is significant.

WR Cam Phillips, Houston Roughnecks

The Eagles obviously need receivers and Phillips, 24, was the XFL's best by far. He's not a burner which will immediately turn off the fan base but Phillips created consistent separation and was the XFL leader in both receptions and touchdowns. At 6-1 and just over 200 pounds, Phillips produced in college at Virginia Tech and now has done it at a minor-league level. At some point, that has to be noticed.

QB P.J. Walker, Houston Roughnecks

The guy throwing it to Phillips was the former 5-11 Temple star and Walker, 25, was on track to be named the XFL's MVP when things were shut down. A dual-threat who fits into the modern NFL as signal caller who can extend plays and beat you with his arm or legs, the knock on Walker has been his size but that sentiment is changing.

With the Eagles backup QB situation in flux (both Josh McCown and Nate Sudfeld are free agents) and the projected new NFL CBA set to further limit practice sessions from the offseason through training camp and into the regular season, getting QBs who can excel off-schedule will become even more important. Walker is that type of player.

S Kenny Robinson, St. Louis Battlehawks Robinson is an NFL-level player at a need position for the Eagles with uncertainty surrounding 2019 starters Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod and little depth behind them in Marcus Epps and Rudy Ford.

Robinson was a trailblazer of sorts in the XFL as the first player to sign with remaining college eligibility, meaning he will go into the draft pool so no NFL team can simply sign him.

A star at West Virginia, Robinson was dismissed for academic dishonesty but had several big-time colleges trying to convince him to transfer including Alabama and Oklahoma.

"It was either go to school or help take care of my family and do what I love,” Robinson told XFL.com. “The XFL is also paying for me to take classes still, so I can take classes and get my degree and take care of my family at the same time.”

-John McMullen covers the Eagles for SI.com. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen