Fletcher Cox Believes in Derek Barnett, Excited About DT Rotation

The heart-and-soul of the Eagles’ defense is up front where the big fellas roam.

It’s been that way for years because it is on the defensive line where the organization likes to spend its money. This year is no different.

Just on the defensive line alone, the team has invested $34 million of its salary cap. On the edge, they have sunk another $14.39M. That’s nearly $50M of their $198M cap gobbled up by the D line,

Nearly for the entirety of the last decade, Fletcher Cox, entering his ninth season, has been the heartbeat on the interior of that line with Brandon Graham, entering his 11th year, the pulse on the outside.

Even with the heavy investment at defensive end, there is a perception that the Eagles haven’t done enough there, and maybe they haven’t.

After Graham and Derek Barnett, who has had difficulty staying healthy the past two seasons, it gets thin fast from an experience perspective.

Cox spoke on a videoconference call and was unconcerned about the defensive end rotation, saying that he trusts GM Howie Roseman and VP of player personnel Andy Weidl, and Barnett, too.

“Derek is one of the guys I know in the offseason I kept in close touch with,” said Cox. “I know he’s worked his butt off. I know he’s had a couple of injuries and missed a couple of seasons, but I know Derek, he’s always when he was drafted, he always felt like he had a point or prove to the whole world.

“Derek showed up as always, he always shows up in shape ready to go, focused on his job, always ready to learn more, so I’m excited for Derek.”

Cox is equally excited about the defensive tackle rotation with himself, Malik Jackson, and Javon Hargrave at the top of that rotation, with Hassan Ridgeway, Anthony Rush, Bruce Hector, and Raequan Williams possibly also in the mix.

Hargrave was the Eagles’ big free-agent signing this offseason while Jackson played about a half-game with Cox last year when he suffered a Lisfranc injury in the opener after being the Eagles’ big offseason free-agent signing in 2019.

Cox, though, cautions that it will take time for the unit to jell, especially without any preseason games.

“I think everybody I played with, I talked about it a few times when Timmy (Jernigan) was here, it took a while for us to get on the same page,” said Cox. “You just don’t learn those things overnight. Malik, I didn’t have a training camp with Malik. We only had really a half a game under our belt. We really didn’t get into the same groove.

“The main thing for (Javon) is going out, playing fast, learn the defense, which he’s doing a really good job of catching on to what we do. Biggest thing is getting the repetition with him. I think it’s going to take a lot of repetition for him and be to be on the same page, a lot of communication, and so far, so good.”

