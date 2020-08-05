EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Fletcher Cox Believes in Derek Barnett, Excited About DT Rotation

Ed Kracz

The heart-and-soul of the Eagles’ defense is up front where the big fellas roam.

It’s been that way for years because it is on the defensive line where the organization likes to spend its money. This year is no different.

Just on the defensive line alone, the team has invested $34 million of its salary cap. On the edge, they have sunk another $14.39M. That’s nearly $50M of their $198M cap gobbled up by the D line,

Nearly for the entirety of the last decade, Fletcher Cox, entering his ninth season, has been the heartbeat on the interior of that line with Brandon Graham, entering his 11th year, the pulse on the outside.

Even with the heavy investment at defensive end, there is a perception that the Eagles haven’t done enough there, and maybe they haven’t.

After Graham and Derek Barnett, who has had difficulty staying healthy the past two seasons, it gets thin fast from an experience perspective.

Cox spoke on a videoconference call and was unconcerned about the defensive end rotation, saying that he trusts GM Howie Roseman and VP of player personnel Andy Weidl, and Barnett, too.

“Derek is one of the guys I know in the offseason I kept in close touch with,” said Cox. “I know he’s worked his butt off. I know he’s had a couple of injuries and missed a couple of seasons, but I know Derek, he’s always when he was drafted, he always felt like he had a point or prove to the whole world.

“Derek showed up as always, he always shows up in shape ready to go, focused on his job, always ready to learn more, so I’m excited for Derek.”

Cox is equally excited about the defensive tackle rotation with himself, Malik Jackson, and Javon Hargrave at the top of that rotation, with Hassan Ridgeway, Anthony Rush, Bruce Hector, and Raequan Williams possibly also in the mix.

Hargrave was the Eagles’ big free-agent signing this offseason while Jackson played about a half-game with Cox last year when he suffered a Lisfranc injury in the opener after being the Eagles’ big offseason free-agent signing in 2019.

Cox, though, cautions that it will take time for the unit to jell, especially without any preseason games.

“I think everybody I played with, I talked about it a few times when Timmy (Jernigan) was here, it took a while for us to get on the same page,” said Cox. “You just don’t learn those things overnight. Malik, I didn’t have a training camp with Malik. We only had really a half a game under our belt. We really didn’t get into the same groove.

“The main thing for (Javon) is going out, playing fast, learn the defense, which he’s doing a really good job of catching on to what we do. Biggest thing is getting the repetition with him. I think it’s going to take a lot of repetition for him and be to be on the same page, a lot of communication, and so far, so good.”

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Opt-out was never an Option for Fletcher Cox

The potential of opting out of the 2020 NFL season over the COVID-19 pandemic never entered Fletcher Cox's mind

John McMullen

Underestimate Carson Wentz, Miles Sanders at your Own Fantasy Risk

The Eagles QB and RB appear poised for big seasons, and that should draw serious consideration when it comes time to draft your fantasy team

Ed Kracz

One Season with No. 39 is all Sheldon Brown Needed

If you’re an Eagles fan you will remember the efficient, hard-hitting Sheldon Brown wearing No. 24, but his rookie year he went with 39

John McMullen

Eagles Claim TE Caleb Wilson off Waivers

Wilson arrives from the Washington Football Team and will take the place of Brandon Brooks, who was put on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list

John McMullen

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside isn't an Afterthought to Carson Wentz

The Eagles QB said he is looking forward to seeing how last year's rookie second-round pick has grown from his up-and-down 2019 season

Ed Kracz

Eagles Hope Lightning Strikes twice with John Hightower

Eagles rookie John Hightower looks up to fellow Maryland native Stefon Diggs

John McMullen

Number 40 no Longer Available for Future Eagles Thanks to Tom Brookshier

The defensive back made the most of his seven seaons in Phikladelphia before moving on to a standout bradcasting career

Ed Kracz

From Outside Looking In, Quarantined Doug Pederson Stays Positive on a Season

The scorecard isn't a positive one and we're still over a week away from anything that resembles an actual football practice

John McMullen

Doug Pederson said he Feels Great After Positive Test for COVID-19

The Eagles coach talked with reporters less than 24 hours after he informed his team that he would have to self-quarantine, which he will do at his home and away from family

Ed Kracz

The Durable Legacy of Randy Logan

Former Michigan star Randy Logan edges former Buckeye Keith Byars as the best Eagles player to wear the number 41

John McMullen