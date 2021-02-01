Florida TE Kyle Pitts Goes No. 6 to Eagles in a Recent Mock Draft

Here is a closer look at the mock releaed by Pro Football Focus on the first day of February

Pro Football Focus released a mock draft on a snowy Monday here in the Northeast, so let’s inspect it a bit closer.

Kyle Pitts is the Eagles’ pick at No. 6, per PFF.

So much can change between now and the end-of-April 2021 NFL Draft, but Pitts is an interesting choice, to say the least.

Here is what was said about Pitts by PFF in explaining why Pitts was the pick:

“Taking a tight end in the top 10 of any draft generally isn’t the best value proposition, but Pitts is not your typical tight end. The Florida product profiles as a guy who falls closer to the Travis Kelces and Darren Wallers of the world than most receiving options at the position. Pitts’ run-blocking grade rose from 42.6 in 2019 to 65.8 this past season, as well.

“At just 20 years old, there is plenty of reason to believe he hasn't finished improving in the latter regard. The writing is on the wall when it comes to Zach Ertz and his time in Philadelphia, and there is no better replacement out there this offseason than Pitts to pair with Dallas Goedert. Pitts’ offensive coordinator at Florida, Brian Johnson, joining the Eagles’ staff as a quarterback coach this offseason is an added bonus.”

Pitts, who is from the Philadelphia suburb of Abington and played high school ball at powerhouse Archbishop Wood, about a 30-minute drive from Abington, would certainly add another dimension to the Eagles’ offense given his ability to line up outside as a receiver, too.

PFF may not be right about the pick, but they are on the money with Ertz.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end has a ticket just about punched to another city.

POSSIBLE TRADE SPOTS FOR ERTZ: Five Potential Trade Destinations for Zach Ertz - Sports ...

The first five picks by PFF included three quarterbacks going 1-2-3 after some treading that takes place, with the order being Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars, Zach Wilson to the Texans (after trading Deshaun Watson to the Jets), and Justin Fields going to the Panthers (after trading with the Dolphins).

That left Oregon OT Penei Sewell to go to the Falcons at No. 4 and LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase to go the Bengals and reunite with his college quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Other potential targets for the Eagles and their draft spot, per PFF:

LB Micah Parsons: Dolphins, No. 8

CB Caleb Farley: Broncos, No. 9

OT Rashawn Slater: Cowboys, No. 10

WR DeVonta Smith: Giants, No. 11

CB Patrick Surtain: 49ers, No. 12

DL Christian Barmore: Cardinals, No. 16

With an Eagles team in need of defense, it probably shouldn’t be ruled out that Parsons or one of the two tops cornerbacks could be the pick at No. 6, with even Barmore as a remote, but very real possibility.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.