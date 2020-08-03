EagleMaven
From Outside Looking In, Quarantined Doug Pederson Stays Positive on a Season

John McMullen

The scorecard isn't a positive one and we're still over a week away from anything that resembles an actual football practice for the Philadelphia Eagles.

To date, receiver Marquise Goodwin has opted-out of the presumptive 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles have placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list with one of those, All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, confirming he tested positive for the virus, and now Doug Pederson is self-quarantining in his South Jersey home after testing positive coupled with a passing game coordinator banned from the NovaCare Complex from being in close proximity with the head coach.

Did you get all that?

The worst news of all is the context of the rest of the NFL and the realization that the Eagles have actually gotten off pretty lightly with the exception of Pederson, only the second head coach to test positive.

Which brings us to an interesting question. Is a 2020 season even feasible?

Detroit and Jacksonville have starting quarterbacks on the COVID-19 list and the last count in New England has nine players opting out.

Pederson, though, remains optimistic that a season will be salvaged.

"My confidence hasn't changed at all. I'm extremely optimistic," the coach, who remains asymptomatic and feeling well, said via Zoom. "I feel like we're going to play; I'm confident that we are going to play."

All coaches tend to be glass-half-full people because the position demands it and that optimism is always better than the alternative. That said, realism and pragmatism always win out in the end.

"Like I told my team (Sunday) night, this virus, it holds no prejudices," said Pederson. "It doesn't matter. It can affect anyone of us. I'm sure many of you have had family members or people you know or loved ones affected by this virus. So that part of it doesn't matter."

Forget about the talking heads in the ideological CNN/MSNBC vs. FOX battle. Forget about the resistance against MAGA. That’s the intellectually dishonest preying on the uneducated.

This all comes down to the disconnect in the scientific community. Who is right? Those who advocate strict lockdowns or those who believe a virus is gonna virus until herd immunity or burnout?

If it's the former society as a whole is in trouble never mind professional sports. If it's the latter, hard choices are made and life marches on with a new normal.

The NFL has chosen its path steered by billions in television rights fees. The virus has already put up many hurdles which in theory can be navigated. The hope is the full-fledged roadblock isn't around the next bend.

"It's just the fact that we have to abide by the protocols that are in place," said Pederson. "They are in place for a reason, for our safety. Our building is a great place to be. It is a safe place to be for our players and coaches and all who are involved.

"So I'm looking forward. It's full steam ahead for me. I'm itching to get back in the building at some point and be around our players and get these guys ready for a season."

