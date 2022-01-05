Greg Ward Producing On and Off Field Despite Limited Role

The veteran of the WR group, produces when called up, and Jalen Reagor gives an example of how Ward stays ready

PHILADELPHIA – At 26, he is the grizzled veteran in the receiver room, the go-to guy with questions about everything from on the field to off the field and whatever else in between.

That hasn’t changed for Greg Ward.

What changed as the season unfolded was his role - at least on the field.

He played 791 snaps in 2020, which was 70 percent of the offensive plays. He had more receptions (53) than anyone else on the team and his 419 yards receiving were the second most of all receivers, behind only Travis Fulgham’s 539, though tight end Dallas Goedert also had more with 524.

This year, Ward has played 202 snaps, just 19 percent of the plays. He has just six catches for 93 yards. Eight players have more yards receiving and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has only four fewer catches than Ward.

“I stay ready just by staying on my routine, staying on my body, doing all the extra little things, staying after practice, just sharpening my tools, just so whenever my number is called, I’m ready,” said Ward on Wednesday.

“As far as it being difficult, no. The young guys always ask me questions. I ask them questions. We talk all the time, so no, it isn’t difficult. Of course, I want to be out there more, but like I said, I’m just going to stay ready.”

Jalen Reagor gave an example of how Ward stays ready, mentioning on Wednesday that, two weeks ago after a home game, Ward asked Reagor to bring him to the team’s weight room inside the team's NovaCare Complex training facility in order to get a lift in.

“That's just a testament to who he is and his character,” Reagor said.

Greg Ward spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagle Maven

When Ward has played, he has produced.

He may only have six receptions, but he averages 15.5 yards per catch and has three touchdowns. That is impact.

His catch on third-and-14 that put the Eagles on the 4-yard line was crucial in what turned out to be a playoff-clinching win at Washington.

If a team isn't paying attention to him when he comes in, they're not doing their homework properly.

“You know what? Greg is the ultimate pro,” said offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. “He's a tremendous leader still in that room, without a doubt. Those guys look up to him, and when his number is called, he has been making plays. He made that big play in the game.

“Every day he comes to work as a pro, practices hard, knows what to do, he is reliable. We can always count on Greg, and he's been tremendous to have on this football team.”

Ward will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, so we will see just how much the Eagles value him or if Ward thinks he might be able to find a home elsewhere that will give him more playing time.

Perhaps he will get more time this weekend in the regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. With both teams already in the playoffs and the Cowboys already crowned NFC East champs, there isn’t much meaning to this one.

Each player interviewed this week has said he would prefer to play rather than sit.

Ward is no different.

“Just to keep your tools sharpened,” he said. “You always want to get out there, run around, and play, especially with your teammates. You always want to compete and win. I do feel like it’s very important that you go out there and play.”

Earlier in the week, quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked about players such as Ward and Boston Scott, whose roles have been somewhat diminished this season compared to last year with Scott playing just 219 snaps this season compared to 483 last year.

“I think it takes selflessness,” said Hurts. “As a football team, we’ve connected so much. We’ve come together so much. We’ve grown together. We spend a lot of time with one another. I think it’s shown throughout the course of the season to have everybody, every unit, believing.

“And having that confidence in one another. It’s important. You get guys that have different roles in different situations, but ultimately, you got to be out of yourself and into the team. I think we’ve definitely done a good job of doing that this year.”

Every successful team needs selfless players, and Ward certainly seems to fit that mold along with Scott.

