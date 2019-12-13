Eagle Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Kamu Grugier-Hill's Decision to Hide Concussion is "Disappointing"

Ed Kracz

A day after linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill said that he lied to the Eagles’ medical staff about the possibility of having an in-game concussion two weeks ago, head coach Doug Pederson called the situation "disappointing" and "a little selfish" and did not rule out the possibility that the team could take disciplinary action.

“I think what’s happened has happened,” Pederson said Friday. “I’ll evaluate some things and I’ll visit with (general manager) Howie (Roseman) and just try to talk through some things if I’m going to go down that path.”

Grugier-Hill suffered a concussion on the first play of the game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 1. It happened when he and Miami receiver DeVante Parker collided down the field. There didn’t appear to be any head-to-head contact, but it looked as if the linebacker’s head hit the ground.

Grugier-Hill told the medical staff that he had hurt his shoulder. He returned and played the remainder of the game with what turned out to be a concussion.

The linebacker did not tell the Eagles’ medical staff about his headaches until three days after the game, and a day after he had talked to reporters in the locker room, though he did not say anything at the time about the injury to the media.

“You can’t go out on the first play of the game,” Grugier-Hill told reporters on Thursday when he admitted to keeping the possibility of concussion to himself.

Gruger-Hill did not play in Monday’s game against the New York Giants, but is out of concussion protocol and is practicing this week in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

Pederson said the team holds medical meetings during training camp to let players know they should report injuries and even report any teammates they suspect has an injury, and that goes for any kind of injury not just concussions.

“We know how important head and neck injuries are to our league and to just the person, the player himself and the well-being of the player, so from that standpoint, to have this come back like this and for him to admit what he has said and done, is very disappointing for me as the head coach after putting our players through meetings and instructing our players," Pederson said.

“It’s not a reflection on the team or anything like that, it’s just one guy who made a bad decision, a bad choice. I look at it and take football aside and say this is a well-being issue. Had he maybe got hit again in that game, who knows what could have happened? I’ll reiterate to our team again the importance of reporting injuries, regardless of what type of injury it is. I want him and the guys to know I’m disappointed in his decision.”

Even as a former player, Pederson said he cannot sympathize with Grugier-Hill’s decision to remain in the game.

“Our game has changed since I played,” said the coach. “Maybe then, maybe you could, but now there’s too many things in place, too many protocols, too many standards that we as coaches and players, we’re trying to protect our game and the well-being of every player.

“In a sense it’s a little bit of a selfish act to take it upon yourself to make that decision when he could’ve gotten checked out right away and probably would’ve been cleared to go back in the game at that point.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alshon Jeffery's Season Comes to an End

Ed Kracz

Eagles placed receiver Alshon Jeffery on Injured Reserve and promoted another pass-catcher from their practice squad.

Carson Wentz Adjusting to New Weapons

Ed Kracz

Eagles quarterback has four recent practice squad members that he is trying to get on the same page with as team prepares for Redskins

Did Carson Wentz Play Best game of his Career on Monday?

Ed Kracz

Eagles coach Doug Pederson believes that his quarterback did given all the challenging factors that were present

For One Game, Boston Scott Sure Looked Familiar

Ed Kracz

Here's more on that plus other noteworthy items from Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh's news conference

Sidney Jones Made His One Snap Count

Ed Kracz

Eagles corneback has seen his playing time reduced for lack of production, but the former second-round pick made an impact with the one play he got on Monday night

Nelson Agholor Explains Knee Injury

Ed Kracz

Eagles receiver has been managing swelling since Oct. 13, and it may be to the point now where he could miss rest of season

Zach Ertz Rebounds from Poor Outing

Ed Kracz

Eagles tight end, who is on pace for his second 1,000-yard receiving season, scored two late touchdowns in Monday's overtime win against the Giants, putting behind him a couple of costly drops in Miami a week earlier

Alshon Jeffery Reportedly Done for Season

Ed Kracz

Eagles receiver suffered foot injury on Monday night, though exactly what the nature of the injury has not yet been revealed

Eagles Could be Without Two Key Players for Rest of Season

Ed Kracz

Alshon Jeffery has "signifcant" foot injury, Lane Johnson is week-to-week with ankle injury

Carson Wentz Silences Critics - at Least for Another Week

Ed Kracz

Eagles quarterback got that signature win his resume lacked, by leading a fourth-quarter drive to tie game then winning the game with a solid drive in overtime