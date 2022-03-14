Haason Reddick Fits Eagles' Defense

The South Jersey native returns home to offer the Eagles something they haven't had in years, a finisher.

Howie Roseman often says that he and his personnel department are an extension of the coaching staff and the Eagles' general manager proved true to his world on the first day of the NFL's legal negotiating period in advance of free agency when Philadelphia made a bit of a splash by agreeing to terms with South Jersey native and former Temple star Haason Reddick on a three-year deal for $45 million.

The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the deal and an NFL source later confirmed it to SI.Com's Eagles Today.

The Eagles themselves ultimately confirmed the news on social media as well and Reddick adorned his Twitter profile with an Eagles logo.

Reddick is by no means a traditional edge rusher at 6-foot-1 and 237 pounds but he's managed 23 sacks over his prior two seasons, his final campaign in Arizona where he was once the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 draft, and his only season in Carolina where he reunited with former Temple coach Matt Rhule.

What's interesting about the signing is where Reddick projects in Jonathan Gannon's defense, sort of a hybrid SAM linebacker/edge rusher, who will better allow the second-year Eagles' defensive coordinator to use multiple fronts in an effort to confuse opposing quarterbacks.

To use a better example Reddick would not necessarily be a fit in Jim Schwartz's more traditional 4-3 based looks where defensive ends would need more size and length to better set edges in run support as well as press offensive tackles in wide-9 techniques.

With Gannon, the goal can be anything from wide-9 to 5-technique to 4i for defensive linemen and the SAM role, which was handled by Genard Avery and Patrick Johnson last season, is more of a pass-rushing role than the previous regime's thoughts about the position.

The issue was that neither Avery nor Johnson, a rookie seventh-round pick out of Tulane who played DE in college, were strengths for the defense, meaning when Gannon went to nickel it was more likely than not that the SAM LB would head to the sideline.

Reddick figures to be a hybrid, handing the SAM role in the base defense but also essentially serving as the opposite edge rusher to Josh Sweat in the nickel, creating an environment that should put stress on opposing pass protection.

Gannon can use more multiple fronts with a player like Reddick, toggling between 4-3 and 3-4 looks on a dime with the goal being uncertainty from the opposing QB even for a second or two.

Roseman foreshadowed the shift in thinking at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month.

"I think when you look at our defense and the role of the linebackers, Coach Schwartz, who obviously was a phenomenal defensive coach for us, there were three off-the-ball linebackers," the GM explained. "The definition of what our linebackers are doing have changed with Coach Gannon.

"And, again, we have to find players that fit our coaches' scheme. That's the most important thing."

That said if you're calling him a LB don't expect Reddick to chase many tight ends down the seam or backs on wheel routes.

The Eagles haven't had a double-digit sack player since Fletcher Cox piled up 10 1/2 takedowns in 2018 and no one has done it from the edge since Connor Barwin compiled 14 1/2 in 2014.

That has to change and labels be damned in the modern NFL.

Call Reddick whatever you want to but he is returning to Broad Street to do what he does best -- chase quarterbacks.

