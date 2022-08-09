Skip to main content

Haason Reddick Having Fun in His First Summer with Eagles

Here is why the big free-agent acquisition on defense is enjoying himself in his first training camp in Philadelphia
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

PHILADELPHIA – Whenever his helmet wasn’t on, a black hood was pulled up over his head.

It’s a curious choice for Haason Reddick since temperatures pushed 100 degrees on Tuesday during Day 9 of Eagles training camp.

So, he was asked about the hood.

“It’s my Dr. Doom look,” he laughed, noting it's something he has worn all summer.

Reddick is having fun in his first summer with the Eagles, and why not?

He has stability, after signing a three-year free-agent deal with an AVV of $15 million per season.

He has a people-mover in the middle of the defensive line in rookie Jordan Davis, whom Reddick said is “getting that push up the middle which is lovely for a guy like me. It makes it hard for a QB to step up in the pocket and escape that edge rush.”

He also has something else that he hasn’t had, and that is a coaching staff that values his opinion, especially defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and defensive ends/linebackers coach Jeremiah Washburn.

“I know what my role is,” said Reddick. “I know what I’m here to do and I don’t have to worry about being put in a position that isn’t meant for me. Nine times out of 10, JG, Wash are asking me what do I like? What do I feel is best for me as far as my skill set? And you love to see that.

“As a guy who had a rocky start to the NFL with position changes and all that, to be in a place now where I’m being asked for my insight, that in itself is just incredible.”

Haason Reddick after practice on July 29, 2022

Haason Reddick

Reddick was brought here to help the pass rush, but he was asked if he ever tells his DC or Washburn if he wants to drop into coverage.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He didn’t say yes or no, but it does sound, still, like dropping will be part of a game-day defensive package.

“JG explained to me why we need it, and it always sounds like the best option,” he said. “I appreciate that and understand there are some things that come off of some other things, so when I hear him explain it, it’s, OK, he doesn’t want me to do this just because. He has a reason for it and I love that most about him.”

Reddick said he has “done well with (dropping).”

Still, he’s here to rush the QB.

The Eagles simply have to have more than the 29 sacks they had last year, which was next-to-last in the entire league.

It’s not easy to tell when a sack is a sack during these camp practices, especially with a quarterback like Jalen Hurts and his ability to keep his legs churning even as the pocket melts.

It does appear, however, that the rush is pestering Hurts plenty.

“We actually had that discussion (Sunday) in the night practice (at Lincoln Financial Field) because when the head coach reviews the tape with everybody, we put up good, bad, play of the day, this and that.

“The play that I put up for good for the defense, there was a lot of question, was that a sack or not? I said, ‘Yeah, that's going to be a sack,’ because you have to realize too, our guys that are rushing edges or when they're rushing, half the time they're pulling off as they're getting to the top of their rush. ... I think they're rushing as a unit a little bit better than last year.”

There’s no telling how many sacks Reddick, or anyone else, has this summer, but he probably would have one on Tuesday with Davis perhaps sharing it since both were on the scene during one 11-on-11 play.

“It’s more difficult in practice,” he said. “I find myself letting up a lot of times just because you don’t ever want to get too close to the quarterback. We need Jalen for game one and the rest of the season. You never really know (how it will all come together) until we get into the games and it actually starts happening, but man, the pass rush unit is working really hard right now, seeing a lot of great things just from a veteran perspective. 

"I’m excited. I was actually telling Wash this earlier today that I haven’t been this excited about playing football since I’ve been in the NFL.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Greg Ward (far left), Kenny Gainwell (14), A.J. Brown (middle), and John Hightower (82) play catch prior to practice
News

Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Davion Taylor Flashes, and More

By Ed Kracz5 hours ago
Jason Kelce meets with fans after practice on Agu. 6, 2022
News

Eagles' Center Jason Kelce Having Elbow Surgery

By John McMullen5 hours ago
Lane Johnson takes the practice field on July 29, 2022
News

'The Best Right Tackle in the World' Feels his Best is Yet to Come

By John McMullen10 hours ago
Isaac Seumalo (lef) and Lane Johnson take the practice field on Aug. 4, 2022
News

Isaac Seumalo Returning from "Grueling" Rehab, Building Chemistry with Lane Johnson

By Ed Kracz22 hours ago
Carson Strong with Gardner Minshew
News

Eagles Stock Market Report: The Undrafted Rookies

By John McMullenAug 8, 2022 2:35 PM EDT
Jordan Davis signs a football for fans after practice on July 30, 2022
News

"Big Train" Jordan Davis a Hit at the Linc

By Ed KraczAug 8, 2022 12:08 PM EDT
Jalen Hurts drilling at the Linc
News

A.J. Brown Consuming Targets as Eagles Integrate Him into Offense

By Ed KraczAug 7, 2022 9:31 PM EDT
Jalen Hurts at LFF open practice.
News

Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Run Game Starts Cooking

By John McMullenAug 7, 2022 9:25 PM EDT