Halfway Through Rookie Season, Nakobe Dean Has Played Four Defensive Snaps

PHILADELPHIA - News flash: Nakobe Dean played one defensive snap against the Texans last week. It was the first snap on defense for the Eagles' rookie linebacker since he got three of them in the season opener.

That’s four defensive snaps halfway through his rookie season that began with him sliding into the third round, where the Eagles took him at No. 83 overall.

Add Dean's undeveloped role to the list of surprises in an Eagles season full of them, from the play of Jalen Hurts to the historic 8-0 start, to a defense that has given up the second-fewest defensive points in the league at 15.8, just behind the Bills’ 14.8.

The list goes on.

Dean’s role has been on special teams, where he has played the fourth-most on the team at 126 (71%).

Yet, he has stayed patient despite being used to being in the center of the action after playing in 36 games over three seasons with the University of Georgia.

“Of course, you want to go out and play, you want to put your best on the field but at the same time we’re rolling, we’re undefeated,” said Dean, who spent 10 minutes on the Jim Rome Show on Tuesday.

“I felt when I came into the league was to do whatever I can do for the team to be the best they can possibly be. Can’t complain if you’re winning.”

Here is the link for Dean’s 10-minute segment on the Jim Rome Show

Dean had a good answer for Rome when asked about the team being the last unbeaten in the league and if that puts a bigger target on the team’s back.

“We want everybody’s best shot because they’re going to get our best shot,” he said. “Coming from Georgia, we don’t look at it like we have a target on our back.

"We’re not the huntee, we are the hunters. We go into every week with that mindset. We go into every week like we’re (coming) for everybody, they’re not coming for us.”

Dean explained to Rome his biggest adjustment to life in the NFL.

“It’s been different,” Dean said. “Definitely been different. It started off with me coming from the south and living in the south my whole life. I moved up north and I live in the city. It’s definitely been different, but as far as living in Philly, it’s been great. The Phillies made it to the World Series, so the city is lively.”

Dean said the adjustment has been more off the field than on it, especially learning about taxes now that he is drawing a steady paycheck and paying rent, something he didn't have to worry about at Georiga since he lived on campus for all three years.

“Little things like that continuing to mature and be an adult of my own,” he said. “On the field football is football."

Dean’s path to playing time is blocked by the Eagles’ outstanding linebacker duo of T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, but if something were to happen in-game or coming out of a game to one of them, Dean will be ready to go.

“I like where Kyzir and T.J. are at,” said defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday. “I think they are playing well with each other, but Nakobe is ready to go. ...I have no fret of him going in and functioning at a very high level.”

Gannon went on to describe what Dean is like behind the scenes.

“This guy improves every day, like all our guys,” said the DC. “They take their reps to heart. They try to maximize their reps in practice. He's playing scout team, as well, like all our twos do, which that's the head coach.

"I love how he sets up practice with ones versus twos. Not just scout team. And they play our calls, so he’s getting time on task into our calls with what we have up in the game plan. When we need him, he'll be ready to go.”

