EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

How many TD's will Zach Ertz have in 2020?

Ed Kracz

Betting isn’t supposed to be easy and figuring out which way to lean on this prop bet set by FanDuel Sportsbook is extremely difficult: Zach Ertz’s total touchdowns for the 2020 season.

The number is set at 7.5.

Recently, SI gambling analyst Corey Parson and I talked about this on the accompanying video.

There are a couple of reasons why it’s a difficult to say if that number will be more than 7.5 or less.

First, Ertz is clearly the favorite target of quarterback Carson Wentz, and that certainly goes a long way.

Second, Ertz had eight touchdowns in 2017 and 2018, but dipped to six last year.

That slight dip could be that Ertz missed the season finale against the Giants due to injury. Maybe he would have had one or two more in that win over New York that gave the Eagles the NFC East title. Or maybe it’s a trend.

Ertz will continue to get upwards of 70 percent of the offensive snaps, as he has done most of his seven-year career because he’s that good and the Eagles play a lot of 12 personnel packages, which is two tight ends on the field at the same time.

Dallas Goedert, that “other” tight end, is a blossoming star.

Goedert figures to become more and more involved in the offense in his upcoming third season. Last year, the 25-year-old caught five touchdowns after notching four as a rookie.

That is a number that could continue to rise.

Add in Miles Sanders and his increased role in the passing game – he had three as a rookie – and even the return of an improved J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who had one TD reception as a rookie, plus another receiver that the team drafts, and well, that 7.5 number for Ertz’s TDs looks like it is right on the button.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

For the Eagles, Prospects Can Overcome Themes

It's been generations since the Eagles have taken an off-ball LB in the first-round of the draft

John McMullen

Carson Wentz's Voice In Draft May Get Louder

Eagles quarterback could be helping craft what sort of traits a WR should possess when it comes time for Eagles to draft one next weekend

Ed Kracz

Andy Weidl Sounds Like a Brandon Aiyuk Guy

The Eagles need a receiver in the worst way and the team’s new personnel chief may have revealed what type of wideout .

John McMullen

Translating Howie Roseman's Draft Trade Breadcrumbs

The Eagles general manager didn't reveal many clues about his intentions when the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off next week, so here's some reading between the lines

Ed Kracz

Eagles Search for Normalcy in Virtual Draft

Instead of Howie Roseman and Andy Weidl meeting the media at the NovaCare Complex auditorium, the Eagles’ top brass talked from their homes on Thursday, just one week before NFL draft will begin

John McMullen

Tua Tagovailoa is Draft's Biggest Medical Concern

The Alabama quarterback may be the most talented player at his position in the draft, but he's also coming off a serious hip injury and has a history of other injuries

Ed Kracz

The Math of ‘21’ for the Eagles

In a survey of NFL personnel executives, there's a scneario where Henry Ruggs could be available with Philly's first-round pick at No. 21 overall

John McMullen

Five Options for Eagles on Final Day of NFL Draft

With so much focus on the first round, Philly needs to find help in the later rounds, especially because five of their eight picks will be made on last day

Ed Kracz

How ‘Late-Risers’ Could Affect Eagles Draft Plans

A late riser such as LSU WR Justin Jefferson could lead someone like Alabama WR Henry Ruggs falling into Philly's lap

John McMullen

Eagles Football at an Empty Linc?

It is certainly a possibility, as is the possibility that there may be no football at all, due to the coronvirus pandemic

John McMullen