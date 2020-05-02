How Much of an Impact Will Jalen Reagor Make?

The dip in production Jalen Reagor experienced between his sophomore and junior seasons at TCU jumps off the page.

He went from 72 receptions for 1,0612 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018 to 43 for 611 and five TDs last year. Reagor had a built-in excuse, because the Horned Frogs’ offense was a mess last year, with alternating quarterbacks, one of whom was a freshman who completed less than 54 percent of his passes, never being able to find a rhythm.

“It was just a learning experience,” said Reagor. “I feel like it just gave me a chance to show what type of real teammate, real person I am. I mean, it was tough, but it was something that I wouldn't make an excuse for.

“It was just something, you know, that's how the game goes sometimes. I feel like it made me a better player, a better person, a better teammate in the end.”

It is against the decline in production that a prop bet has emerged for how many yards Reagor will post in his rookie season with the Eagles.

The over/under mark has been set at 700.5 yards receiving in 2020.

Here is a closer look at that number:

https://www.si.com/gambling/video/2020/05/01/jalen-reagor-yards-props-rookie-year

Reagor was taken 21st overall, a spot ahead of LSU receiver Justin Jefferson, who went No. 22 to the Minnesota Vikings.

There were six receivers that were selected in the first round, but the Eagles believe Reagor is the best fit for their offense, which wants to stretch the field and open the underneath routes for their 1-2 punch at tight end, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, as well as for receivers such as Alshon Jeffery (if healthy) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (if he has shown any development over last season).

It is difficult to say whether Reagor will go over or under the number set for him, but it’s supposed to be difficult.

One thing that should be factored in is the return of DeSean Jackson, who played one game and a handful of snaps last season and was shut down to have core muscle surgery in November.

Jackson put on Instagram that he has returned to running routes, so it is presumed he will be fully healthy once the season begins.

Reagor will likely be Jackson’s backup, at least initially, but Reagor is capable of lining up anywhere on the field, provided he is able to digest head coach Doug Pederson’s playbook.

Perhaps his greatest contribution until he gets settled will be in the return game, where he has the skillset to be electric and returned two punts for touchdowns last year.