Howie Roseman Named PFWA Executive of the Year

The Eagles' GM was named the best in 2022 by the Pro Football Writers Association

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was named the 2022 NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America on Thursday.

Roseman's deft personnel moves - highlighted by acquiring All-Pros A.J. Brown and Haason Reddick - spearheaded the Eagles to an NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Philadelphia hosts the NFC Championship Game on Sunday (3 p.m./FOX) against San Francisco with an opportunity for its second Super Bowl berth in five years.

Under Roseman's stewardship of the personnel department and roster, the Eagles boasted the deepest and most well-rounded team in the NFL this season with 17 players earning Pro Bowl or Pro Bowl alternate status.

When other awards like the AP All-Pro Team, the PFWA's, and Pro Football Focus' honors that number swells to 20 players, an almost inconceivable number.

In two years since bottoming out after a Super Bowl LII championship with four wins in 2020, the Eagles went to 9-8 and a playoff berth in 2021, to a franchise record 14 wins this season.

The Eagles added five veteran free agents, including second-team All-Pro edge rusher Reddick, who finished with 16 sacks, and second-team All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry, a salary-cap casualty with the New York Giants who fit in perfectly in Jonathan Gannon's quarters-heavy cover scheme.

Roseman also hit the jackpot on the trade market with the draft night deal that sent Brown to the Eagles from Tennessee for first- and third-round draft picks and the summer pickup of NFL interception co-leader Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from New Orleans.

Brown ended up setting a franchise single-season record for receiving yards with 1,496 and CGJ was named All-NFC by the PFWA.

The draft netted three potential starters down the road in former Georgia teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, along with Cam Jurgens, All-Pro center Jason Kelce's heir apparent.

Roseman previously won the award in 2017 and is just the fourth executive to win it multiple times since the honor was established in 1993, joining Hall of Famer Bill Polian (5), Scott Pioli (3), and George Young (2).

