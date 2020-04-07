EagleMaven
Injured WRs Could Give Howie Roseman Reason to Hesitate

Ed Kracz

One wonders what Howie Roseman must be thinking about the recent spate of injury news that has come out on college prospects in the past few weeks.

The Eagles general manager took a chance on Sidney Jones in 2017, drafting the cornerback from the University of Washington despite Jones tearing his Achilles during a pro day workout in early March.

Roseman, who was assisted then by Joe Douglas, now the general manager of the New York Jets, selected Jones in the second round, the 43 player taken overall.

It was a big risk to take Jones that early, even though he was considered to be one of the best corners coming out prior to his injury and may have been a top 15 pick.

Jones missed all but the final regular-season game of his rookie year and has been plagued by injury since. The gamble has not paid off, though it appears as if Jones will be given one final year to prove himself.

Could Roseman wade into similar waters when the 2020 NFL Draft begins on April 23?

This year’s draft is even more challenging with teams unable to have their own medical teams examine prospects.

There are three wide receiver prospects who have had surgery since the NFL Scouting Combine: Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk, Colorado’s Laviksa Shenault, and Florida’s Van Jefferson.

The most recent was Aiyuk, who had core muscle surgery in Philly on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The surgery was performed by William Meyers, who is widely considered to be one of the country’s top doctors for this sort of procedure. Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson had a similar surgery in November.

Aiyuk had been rising up draft boards and was projected to be a late first or early second round pick. The Eagles may have even had him on their radar at No. 21.

He ran a 4.5 at the Combine, which was slower than expected, and now the reason is known. Aiyuk led the country in yards-after-catch this season and is not only a solid receiver but also a threat in the return game, something the Eagles could use.

Shenault had the same surgery in February. He had been one of the early mock draft projections for the Eagles at No. 21, but now there’s a chance Shenault could fall into the second round.

As for Van Jefferson, there are plenty of mock drafts that have him going to the Eagles in the third round. He is certainly a popular third-round option for many teams.

During the Combine, doctors discovered during Jefferson’s physical that he has a fracture between the base and middle part of the foot’s fifth metatarsal. It is called a Jones fracture.

Jefferson underwent surgery in early March and is expected to be sidelined six to eight months.

The Eagles need receivers, healthy ones preferably.

It’s up to Roseman now if he will roll the dice again with any of the these three.

