J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Reportedly Will Move From WR to TE

The former second-round pick has struggled in the passing game but has become a solid run blocker and special teams player, so it's a move that could pay off

The Eagles will have a familiar face in a new position when the team reports for their offseason training Monday.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is expected to move from receiver to tight end, per a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday.

The entire Eagles offseason program is voluntary but Arcega-Whiteside is expected to participate in the majority of it as he tries to convert to tight end.

It may be a last-ditch effort for the former second-round pick from 2019 – the 57th overall selection - to land on the roster. He struggled as a receiver in his first three seasons.

His best campaign came as a rookie, and it wasn’t much to brag about with 10 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. He’s had just six receptions over the last two years for 121 yards and no touchdowns.

Now in the final year of his rookie deal, Arcega-Whiteside will try to increase his value.

Last year, he stood out on special teams, but likely needs to do more to stick around. This is certainly the opportunity to prove he can.

The Eagles are expected to draft a receiver, probably in the first round, and they added Zach Pascal in free agency.

The team could also look for a tight end at some point in the draft. They sent tight end coach Jason Michael to Iowa State’s pro day to take a look at Charlie Kolar, who will likely be a late third-round pick or early fourth-round selection when the draft begins next week.

Tight end may suit Arcega-Whiteside, though he is just 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds.

He struggled to create separation on a consistent basis against NFL cornerbacks and perhaps that becomes a little easier playing in a flex position and being covered by linebackers and safeties.

Head coach Nick Sirianni talked last season about JJAW's ability to block well in the run game, although blocker becomes a whole different ball game in-line.

Sirianni also used more 12-personnel than expected last season, and some sets with three tight ends (13 personnel) on the field, even after Zach Ertz was traded and the lead role turned over to Dallas Goedert, who is 6-5, 256.

Undrafted rookie Jack Stoll, who is 6-4, 247, ended up playing 30 percent of the offensive snaps in the backup role and had four catches for 22 yards.

The Eagles also have Tyreek Jackson, though Jackson struggled with injury in his first season with the team last year. He suffered a back injury in training camp that cost him more than two months of the season then he tore an ACL in the regular-season finale and is rehabbing.

It still remains to be seen if he will be ready to start the season.

It’s not clear who’s decision it was to make the switch to tight end, whether it was Arcega-Whiteside’s or the team’s, but it could be a move that pays off.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.