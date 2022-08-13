Jalen Hurts' Big Takeaway from Preseason Opener was the Fans

PHILADELPHIA – Everybody is going to have their own takeaway from the perfect series Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts engineered in Friday night’s preseason opener against the New York Jets.

Before getting to mine, Hurts had one of his own, and it had to do with you, the fan, who sat through most of the 24-21 loss.

“With the fans, you talk about the fourth quarter when Reid (Sinnett) our quarterback is in and that’s a drive that will potentially win the game,” he said. “I know they end up scoring, but the fans are doing waves, they are enthused during the entire deal. Everybody is excited when we score.

“Seeing that for a preseason game is wonderful and I know we aren’t going to be back in the Linc until Monday night (Sept. 19) against the Vikings, but that is noted and I am excited for that. The enthusiasm by the fans is really cool to see.”

My take: Hurts couldn’t have played any better.

Jalen Hurts warms up for preseason opener vs. Jets USA Today

Granted, it was only a series and that’s a small sample size, but completing all six of his throws for 80 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown to Dallas Goedert before the game was even four minutes old, well, that’s as good as it gets in August.

Along the way, Hurts displayed his toughness when he jumped right back up after a late hit by Jets defender Quincy Williams five yards out of bounds. It was a cheap shot that riled up Hurts’ teammates and coaches.

“I think that’s what we’re about,” said Hurts. “In the end, I think that’s us having each other’s backs. That’s Philly. That’s Coach Sirianni. That’s Jordan Mailata. That’s (Jason) Kelce. That’s some of the defensive guys…just everybody.

“You definitely don’t want to come out here in these games and take hits, let alone a late hit like that. But it happened. I’m not tripping about it. It happens. I’m healthy. I’m fine. I got right back up and played the next play.”

After his eight play-night, Hurts retired to the sideline with a headset on to monitor what the coaches were saying and seeing.

“I think the one takeaway I have from (that) is just the natural maturation process of hearing those conversations, hearing how coaches are truly seeing the game, how they see it unfold before their own eyes,” he said.

“That is helpful for me because I am the one on the field. It was definitely cool to be in those conversations to talk about what we would have done here in certain situations, seeing the defense, and just going through it. It is fun to go out and play the game we love, coach the game we love, and be a part of it. It was a fun night.”

Imagine having your molars rattled on that late hit and saying it was a fun night.

Hurts appeared to get the ball out quickly when he had time and the 28-yard, off-schedule completion to Quez Watkins was not an easy one to make.

He had to roll to his right after Sua Opeta, filling in at left guard because Landon Dickerson is battling foot soreness, and got beaten early by his man.

Hurts also made throws from the pocket, including to tight end Jack Stoll and his TD throw to Goedert came from the pocket.

“I think there are a lot of guys in the league that do a lot of special things in the pocket,” he said. “I think I can do those things. There aren’t too many guys in the league that can do the things I can do in terms of extending plays, throwing on the run, getting freaky, getting down the field using my legs, and running with the ball.

“I think that definitely adds an extra dynamic to my game. My whole approach has always been, regardless if it is throwing and running, my communication, my leadership, to take a step and get better at it. I am always in the process of getting better. That is the approach I take day by day.”

For one game, in just eight snaps, the approach worked perfectly.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.