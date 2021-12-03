Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated date:

    Jalen Hurts, Boston Scott Questionable for Game Against New York Jets

    Hurts seemed to have trouble making it through stretching drills early in Friday's practice while Scott has missed practice all week with an illness
    Author:

    PHILADELPHIA – There was no question in Jalen Hurts’ mind that he was playing Sunday against the New York Jets.

    The Eagles quarterback, however, will be listed as questionable, and a likely game-time decision.

    “We still have a little less than 48 hours to let the body heal, so it’s an unknown right now,” said head coach Nick Sirianni on Friday afternoon, flowing the team’s practice.

    It was during that practice that it appeared as if Hurts did not finish the stretching drills with teammates.

    The practice was only open for a few minutes and that’s all that was viewable, the team stretches, but Hurts seemed to shut down his stretching very quickly.

    On Wednesday, the quarterback said he would play.

    Now, he may not.

    This doesn’t appear to be a competitive advantage situation for the Eagles, something Sirianni has attempted prior to some games this year.

    Hurts is a legitimate question mark for this one, which means Gardner Minshew would start his first game as an Eagle.

    “I feel confident with either of the guys if they have to go in and play, the way they’ve prepared all week and went about their business,” said Sirianni.

    Jalen Hurts said his ankle is fine and he will play Week 13 vs. Jets

    Jalen Hurts said on Wednesday he would play against the Jets, now he is questionable

    The coach said Hurts got more than half the first-team reps during Wednesday’s walkthrough but couldn’t say how those first-team reps were divided among Hurts and Minshew on Thursday and Friday.

    Sirianni said he would let the trainers and doctors make the decision in conjunction with how Hurts feels.

    “A lot of parties in play there to make sure we do what’s best for Jalen and his body and obviously the team, but player health is the first and foremost important thing, so there will be a lot of discussion with the trainers, the doctors, and we’ll listen to Jalen on how his body feels,” said the coach.

    Read More

    Hurts’ mobility is a big part of his game and a reason why the Eagles are the No. 1 rushing offense in the league averaging 159.9 yards per game. The QB leads the team in rushing with 695 yards, a 5.7 yards per carry average, and eight rushing touchdowns.

    Obviously, the Eagles’ offense would look markedly different with Minshew at the helm.

    The Eagles are also banged up at running back.

    Jordan Howard will miss his second straight game with a knee injury and Boston Scott did not practice all week due to a non-Covid related illness and is listed as questionable.

    Scott has 285 yards on the ground and four TDs.

    Miles Sanders also has a gimpy ankle. Sanders will likely start but how long he is able to play is a concern.

    Sanders is the team’s second-leading rusher with 458 yards, though he has yet to find the end zone this season.

    Boston Scott dives for yards in first quarter vs. Broncos in Week 10

    Boston Scott has missed practice all week with a non-Covid related illness.

    That leaves the Eagles with rookie Kenny Gainwell as their only healthy running back.

    Gainwell has been mostly a third-down back. He has 155 yards on the ground with three scores and 23 catches for 205 yards and one TD.

    If Scott cannot play, the Eagles would likely call up Jason Huntley from the practice squad.

    “Speed, a lot of speed,” said Sirianni when asked what he has seen from Huntley on the PS this fall. “I think every time he touches that football you can see how much speed he has. He’s been here and I think we do a good job of giving our young guys extra reps to develop.

    “I’m confident he’s been in a good room with good coaches and good players who know how to mentally prepare, so yeah, if Jason’s number is called, I’m confident he will be able to step in and do a good job.”

    Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

    Nick Sirianni updates the status of QB Jalen Hurts on Dec 3, 2021
    News

    Jalen Hurts, Boston Scott Questionable for Game Against New York Jets

    34 seconds ago
    Jake Elliott was the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November, 2021
    News

    Jake Elliott Makes Like David Akers, Earns NFC ST Player of Month for November

    18 hours ago
    Alex Singleton takes the field for a training camp practice
    News

    Alex Singleton on Pace to Once Again Lead Eagles in Tackles

    19 hours ago
    Miles Sanders
    News

    Miles Sanders Hopes to Play Against Jets

    20 hours ago
    Jordan Mailata
    News

    EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Jordan Mailata's Actions Speak Louder than Words

    Dec 1, 2021
    Dallas Goedert tries to make a catch vs. Giants in Week 12
    News

    Everything Starts with 88 and 6 on the Eagles Offense

    Dec 1, 2021
    Jason Kelce on Dec. 1, 2021
    News

    Tough Talk with Jason Kelce and 'A Bronx Tale' Reference

    Dec 1, 2021
    Jalen Hurts said his ankle is fine and he will play Week 13 vs. Jets
    News

    Jalen Hurts Flushes Giants, Says Ankle is Fine

    Dec 1, 2021