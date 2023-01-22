Jalen Hurts, Haason Reddick Lead Eagles to a 28-0 Halftime Lead Over Giants

Hurts passed for two scores and ran for another, and even Boston Scott scored another TD, while Reddick was all over the place and had two sacks

PHILADELPHIA – If his right shoulder was hurting, Jalen Hurts certainly didn’t show it. The Eagles quarterback came out firing.

He was 7-for-7 in the first quarter with two touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert from 16 yards and DeVonta Smith from 9 to help the Eagles take a 28-0 lead over the New York Giants in Saturday night’s divisional round playoff game against the New York Giants.

Hurts added a 5-yard rushing score with five seconds to go in the second quarter.

He finished the half 12-for-17 passing with 188 yards and a passer rating of 129.0. Hurts ran for 310 yards on eight carries, one of which was a kneel-down to close the first half.

The Eagles ran for 140 yards in the first half on 26 runs, with Miles Sanders piling up 75 yards on 13 carries.

Noted Giants killer Boston Scott had a 3-yard TD run that made the score 21-0 with 7:29 to play in the second quarter. He has 18 career scores and 11 of those have come against New York.

On that drive, Sanders ran six straight times for 43 yards.

The offense had plenty of help from the defense, particularly Haason Reddick, who forced a turnover on downs from New York after it had reached the Eagles' 42-yard line and already trailing 7-0.

Reddick had back-to-back sacks, the first on third down then another one on fourth-and-eight.

Reddick was playing in his first playoff game and was all over the place. Not coincidentally, he chose not to talk to reports this week. Usually very approachable and willing to talk to the media, he was likely trying to focus on his playoff debut.

The Eagles took advantage of Reddick's sacks with their second straight touchdown march.

This one ended with Smith’s 9-yard TD reception to give Philly a 14-0 lead with 1:21 to play in the opening quarter.

Earlier, the Eagles used eight plays to go 75 yards in their first possession. Goedert made a nifty left-handed stab to haul in a pass then chugged upfield for a 16-yard score just 4:54 into the game.

James Bradberry, the former Giants CB who was released and gobbled up by GM Howie Roseman during the summer, picked off Daniel Jones near midfield. The Eagles, however, squandered the good field position.

The Eagles dominated the first half, though.

They piled up 258 yards of offense to New York’s 64. The Eagles also had 18 first downs to the Giants’ three.

