Jalen Hurts Makes the Most of a 'Weird' Offseason

Jalen Hurts made the most of a strange offseason, incorporating everything from virtual huddles to personal tutors and actual grass time with DeSean Jackson in an effort for this moment, his first professional training camp.

In a normal year, Hurts, the No. 53 overall pick in April's draft after finishing his college career as the Heisman Trophy runner-up with Oklahoma, would have already been familiar with his surroundings at the NovaCare Complex having been put through the paces at OTAs, and mandatory minicamp.

Like all rookies, however, Hurts was left to his own devices throughout the spring and into the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only connection with Doug Pederson, Rich Scangarello, and Press Taylor was through Zoom and MS Teams, a virtual crash course on the Eagles offense in which Taylor, his position coach, and the passing-game coordinator, attempted to mock-up huddle situations for the former college star who toiled at two of the nation's top football factories, starting at Alabama before finishing with the Sooners.

"We’re put in different situations, just to give us the best feel for what’s going on," Hurts said while meeting with reporters virtually on Tuesday. "Obviously, in college, you see all the signals, and you have different things going on.

"That changes obviously in the NFL. So just getting more acclimated to that, learning every day and getting the better feel for everything that’s going on … and executing whatever the coaches are asking us to do. It comes with time. But it comes to taking those steps and improving."

On his own Hurts was working with Quincy Avery, the president of Quarterback Takeover and the personal trainer of a number of top stars at both the pro and college levels like Houston star Deshaun Watson.

"I think anyone who wants to achieve something, and has goals, and wants to be the best they can be, they have to put that work in," said Hurts when asked about using Avery. "That’s one thing I’ve tried to do this offseason in any way I could, given the circumstances that we’re in, take steps every day. That’s always been my motto, since high school, since college, just continue to grow and improve."

The work also took Hurts to both Houston and Tampa where he got to work with Watson and perhaps the top receiver on the Eagles, veteran DeSean Jackson.

"He has a lot of speed," Hurts said of Jackson. "He’s a veteran player. He’s as fast as it gets, if not the fastest. A smooth route runner with soft hands.

"For me, going out there to Tampa and him letting me come out there, it was great to be with him, learn him as a man, as a person, and talk to him, and build somewhat of a relationship, and get some work in. He’s very knowledgeable of everything himself."

Perhaps the biggest relationship Hurts will have to build is with Carson Wentz, the player he and Nate Sudfeld will be tasked with backing up in a season where depth will be more important than ever before.

"During the offseason, it was great to sit in the meetings and hear (Carson) talk. See how he sees the game," Hurts said. "Just hear him talk. He’s very knowledgeable with what he’s doing on offense. I just wanted to see him, and learn, and listen to those things, and soak it all in."

Hurts realizes, however, that the pandemic has set things back.

"It has been kind of a weird deal," he said. "This whole offseason has been unprecedented, not being in the building. Not experiencing things that I would have experienced in the traditional offseason or OTAs or that type of deal. So there hasn’t really been much of that communication (with Wentz)."

The relationship remains a work in progress as we grow closer to the acclimation period and then, actual football practice.

"I’ve communicated with him. We’ve talked, texted, we’ve communicated," said Hurts. "It’s just feeling each other out and building that relationship. When we both get into the building, it’ll be even better to get reps with him and watch him, and do those things, so I’m excited when the time comes."

That time is nearly here and Hurts is excited to get started.

"I think the biggest thing through all of this is just getting here, hearing the mentality of the coaches, hearing the mentality of the people in this building, and this organization," said Hurts. "... It’s all about improving and taking steps every day. Nobody knows what’ll happen tomorrow, next week or whenever. But taking advantage of the next opportunity and just trying to grow, that’s what it’s about."

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM’s Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SBNation Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

