Jalen Hurts Presents "Awesome Challenge" for Steelers

Mike Tomlin isn't used to losing.

This is Tomlin's 16th season as the head coach in Pittsburgh, which is the NFL's definition of continuity.

Since Chuck Noll showed up to take over the Steelers in 1969, the organization has only had three head coaches and all of them have won Super Bowls. Tomlin, who hasn't had a losing campaign in his first 15 tries, is almost sure to join Noll and Bill Cowher in the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road.

The transition from two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to rookie Kenny Pickett, with a little of the underwhelming Mitch Trubisky, has been a difficult one and Tomlin will arrive at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday with an uncharacteristic 2-5 record as significant underdogs against the 6-0 Eagles coming off a bye week.

"It's an awesome challenge," Tomlin said of Philadelphia, which is the only undefeated team left in the NFL. "I see some tangible reasons why they're undefeated. They're plus-12 in the turnover game, they've got 14 turnovers on defense, and have some veteran corners [in Darius Slay and James Bradberry]. They're highly ball-aware, they have good ball skills."

The Eagles' imposing turnover ratio can be traced to both sides of the football and the takeaways are further bolstered by the fact that the Philadelphia offense rarely gives it back with only two turnovers through six games.

"They're unbelievably efficient in terms of maintaining possession of the ball and it starts with their quarterback, Jalen Hurts," Tomlin said.

The two giveaways - an interception that went off the hands of Kenny Gainwell in Week 2 against Minnesota, a miscue for which Nick Sirianni took the blame, and a pick-six by Jacksonville's Andre Cisco in poor weather conditions during Week 4, are Philadelphia's fewest in the first six games of a season in 85 years (1937).

Meanwhile, the Eagles are just the fifth team since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger to have two-or-fewer turnovers through six.

The ball security is a testament to Hurts, who handles it more than any other NFL quarterback when it comes to the running game.

Like most others, Tomlin joined the crowd when it came to praising Hurts' intangible qualities like his work ethic and leadership skills but the coach also championed the third-year signal caller's improved decision-making skills, and movement skills.

"I got so much respect for him and the way he plays the position, his intangible quality, his leadership skills," Tomlin said of Hurts.

As far as how to deal with Hurts and the Eagles' offense Tomlin admitted "we have to get more pressure on the quarterback," long a staple of Pittsburgh football but one that has become an issue this season without the injured T.J. Watt, who remains on injured reserve due to a partially torn pec muscle.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Watt made the trip with the Steelers to Miami last week and spent about 40 minutes prior to kickoff working out on the field so he's getting closer to a return but he is not expected to play vs. the Eagles.

Despite the struggles, Tomlin remains high on Pickett, the team's first-round pick in April.

"It's a natural act for him, he's a competitor, and he's got a thirst for it," Tomlin said of Pickett playing the QB position. "Obviously, we want the outcome to be different, but to communicate with him professionally and to watch him operate, to watch his demeanor, is exciting and refreshing."

