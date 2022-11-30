Jalen Hurts Takes Home his First NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award

After becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 150-plus yards and run for 150-plus yards, Jalen Hurts was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

It’s the first time Hurts has won the award and the first Eagles QB to take it home since Nick Foles won in Week 16, 2018.

Earlier this season, Hurts was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

Nevertheless, the QB isn’t getting much respect in fan voting for the Pro Bowl.

Right now, Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith is the top vote-getter among NFC quarterbacks. Fan voting, however, is only a third of the way a player earns a Pro Bowl nod, with the other parts being votes from players and coaches.

Hurts performance came on the game’s biggest stage of Sunday Night Football and against one of the league’s more highly-regarded organizations in the Green Bay Packers.

Hurts completed 16 of 28 passes for 153 yards with touchdown passes to Quez Watkins of 30 yards and A.J. Brown from six yards.

He also ran 17 times for a career-high 157 yards, which was just 22 yards away from breaking the most rushing yards in a regular-season game from a quarterback that had been set earlier this year by the Bears’ Justin Fields.

“To be in a city like this with a quarterback history that this city has, and that he set a record for most yards by a quarterback rushing is pretty special,” said head coach Nick Sirianni after the 40-33 win over Green Bay. “Those are some unbelievable names that he is following.”

Those names, of course, include Randall Cunningham, Mike Vick, and Donovan McNabb.

His rushing total broke the team record of 130 set by Vick in 2010.

“I ran and they couldn’t get me,” said Hurts.

Hurts becomes the sixth Eagles player to take home a weekly award this season.

The Eagles had a player do it five straight weeks to open the season – Zech McPhearson (special teams) followed by defensive awards from Darius Slay, Brandon Graham, and Haason Reddick, and capped by kicker Cameron Dicker’s special teams award.

The NFC Defensive Player of the Week was Carolina’s Brian Burns and the NFC special teams award went to Minnesota’s Kene Nwangwu.

