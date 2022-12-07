Jalen Hurts Wins Second Straight NFC Offensive Player of Week Award

Jalen Hurts is never one to be satisfied when it comes to being the best quarterback he can be and making the Philadelphia Eagles the best team they can become.

So, a week after winning his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, the Eagles quarterback did it again. He was named the conference’s player of the week for a second straight week and the second time in his career.

He is the first Eagles player to ever win a player of the week award in back-to-back weeks and the second player to do so this year, joining Buffalo QB Josh Allen who did it in Weeks 5 and 6.

There are no doubt bigger prizes ahead for Hurts.

Perhaps an MVP award awaits.

The Eagles QB would likely trade it all in for a Super Bowl title, and, right now he has the Eagles pointed in the right direction with a league-best 11-1 record.

Philadelphia can clinch a playoff spot with a win or tie over the New York Giants on Sunday or if both the 49ers and Seahawks lose.

In last week’s 35-10 win over the Titans, Hurts passed for a season-high 380 yards and totaled four touchdowns – three passing and one rushing. It marked the most passing yards and highest passer rating (130.3) of any quarterback in Week 13.

He fell just seven yards short of tying his career high, but with the Eagles in firm control of the outcome, he sat for the final 10 minutes of Sunday's game.

Two weeks ago, when he won his first player of the week award, he ran for 157 yards and threw for 153 in beating the Packers to become the first player in league history to run and throw for more than 150 yards in a single game.

This season, the Eagles QB has accounted for 29 total touchdowns with 20 passing – to just three interceptions – and nine rushing.

Last year, he totaled 26 touchdowns – 16 passing and 10 rushing.

Other players of the week honors in the NFC went to the 49ers’ Nick Bosa for defense and Lions kicker Michael Badgley for special teams.

