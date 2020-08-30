Jalen Reagor Suffers Shoulder Injury

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles believe they've dodged a bullet with Jalen Reagor but the results of an MRI will be the final judge.

Philadelphia's first-round pick has been one of the stars of training camp and was shaping up to be the Week 1 starter at the X position before leaving a situational scrimmage at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday with a shoulder injury.

Reagor was blanketed in coverage by Avonte Maddox and a pass-breakup hung in the air for Will Parks and the Philadelphia native intercepted it before being tackled by Reagor.

The TCU product seemed to be favoring his hand or wrist and was taken inside. Sources then confirmed that the injury was with the left shoulder.

The Eagles believe it’s not terribly serious, however.

If Reagor isn’t ready to play in two weeks at Washington and the early indication is a multiple-week setback, another camp standout, second-year Stanford product J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, would take over the X role and Greg Ward would handle Reagor’s duties as the punt returner,

In other injury news, quarterback Carson Wentz sat out Sunday's session with a lower-body issue that is minor. It’s believed to be a soft-tissue injury, pointing to either a hamstring or calf.

Wentz may have tweaked something at the indoor session on Saturday because Nate Sudfeld and Jalen Hurts closed out that session in 7-on-7 work.

Wentz was on the field throughout the entire practice Sunday and did not seem to be in any discomfort.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SportsMap Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.