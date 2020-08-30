SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Jalen Reagor Suffers Shoulder Injury

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles believe they've dodged a bullet with Jalen Reagor but the results of an MRI will be the final judge.

Philadelphia's first-round pick has been one of the stars of training camp and was shaping up to be the Week 1 starter at the X position before leaving a situational scrimmage at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday with a shoulder injury.

Reagor was blanketed in coverage by Avonte Maddox and a pass-breakup hung in the air for Will Parks and the Philadelphia native intercepted it before being tackled by Reagor.

The TCU product seemed to be favoring his hand or wrist and was taken inside. Sources then confirmed that the injury was with the left shoulder.

The Eagles believe it’s not terribly serious, however.

If Reagor isn’t ready to play in two weeks at Washington and the early indication is a multiple-week setback, another camp standout, second-year Stanford product J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, would take over the X role and Greg Ward would handle Reagor’s duties as the punt returner,

In other injury news, quarterback Carson Wentz sat out Sunday's session with a lower-body issue that is minor. It’s believed to be a soft-tissue injury, pointing to either a hamstring or calf.

Wentz may have tweaked something at the indoor session on Saturday because Nate Sudfeld and Jalen Hurts closed out that session in 7-on-7 work.

Wentz was on the field throughout the entire practice Sunday and did not seem to be in any discomfort.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM, and every Tuesday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SportsMap Radio. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Curveball to Determine the Best to Wear No. 14

The top spot in our jersey countdown to kickoff rankings goes to quarterback Doug Pederson

Ed Kracz

Doug Pederson's Decision Should Lead to Jack Driscoll

It would be a huge leap of faith for the Eagles' head coach, especially for a big decision such as who will play left tackle for injured Andre Dillard

Ed Kracz

Doubts Behind Him, Jordan Mailata Ready if Needed

The third-year tackle wondered if football was for him after starring in rugby, but those concerns are behind him now

Ed Kracz

Training Camp Thoughts Day 11: Pryor Moves to LT for Now

The Eagles were forced inside Saturday for the first time this summer due to inclement weather.

John McMullen

T-Minus 15 Days Turns to Legendary Steve Van Buren

The number 15 has been off-limits in Philadelphia for nearly 70 years

John McMullen

Doug Pederson Still Mulling Options at LT

The Eagles coach said Jason Peters is in the conversation but wants to keep looking at the younger player

Ed Kracz

Athletes are Right Using their Platform in Attempt to Affect Change

As Eagles afety Jalen Mills said, "People are saying it may not do anything, but I think it’s shining the light on (the issues)”

Ed Kracz

Learning Turns to Leadership for Carson Wentz

Playing a position that demands leadership on and off the football field, Carson Wentz spent most of his youth in North Dakota, sheltered from much diversity.

John McMullen

Quarterback Norm Snead Leads the Charge at No. 16

Snead arrived in 1964 abd stayed sevsen years and is still in fouth-place in team history in touchdown passes and total career yards pasing

Ed Kracz

10 Eagles Practices, 10 Thoughts

The Eagles finished their 10th practice open to the media on Thursday so now is a good time to proffer 10 things learned about the 2020 version of the team.

John McMullen