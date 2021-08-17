Jalen Reagor's Growth and Confidence on Display During Practices with Patriots

The second-year WR made another one-handed catch, but he is also putting to use the techniques he is being taught, with help from a former NFL standout

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Reagor has spent the past few days putting some concerns to rest as to whether or not he was worthy of being a first-round pick in 2020, at least to those who have seen him practice against the New England Patriots for the past two days.

Even before that, though, the wide receiver had been showing what he has the ability to do.

“The thing with Jalen (Monday), what I was real impressed with was particularly his one-on-ones,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “I thought he had a good day all together, but his one-on-ones now were special, and he was starting to use some techniques that we want him to see because we all know that he has phenomenal athleticism.

“With every player, you made it this far because you're a heck of a football player. Can you put that football ability and your athleticism, and can you combine fundamentals and technique with it? That's when you reach your ceiling.”

Sirianni spoke prior to Tuesday's practice before Reagor went out and made his second one-handed catch of camp, this one even better than the first after leaping high above a New England Patriots defensive back and plucking the ball out of the air.

It was the kind of catch that brought to mind Reagor said after he was drafted, “I’m 5-11, but play like I’m 6-4.”

Of course, concerns over Reagor won’t fully be buried until he is able to stack up some regular-season highlights.

Still, the growth in the second-year receiver has been evident, though he’s far from a finished product, for sure.

Jalen Reagor gets ready for Tuesday's practice against the Patriots Ed Kracz/SI.com Eagle Maven

There was a play during seven-on-seven red zone drills where he ran a slant on the goal line and dropped the pass.

Sirianni was right there to see it and gave him a teaching point. Reagor didn’t drop another pass the rest of the day.

“That guy’s for sure getting better every single day,” said fellow WR Greg Ward. “His attention to detail, his aggression, his love for the game, that guy comes out here and works every single day.

"You can tell he wants to get better, and he is. He had a crazy catch today in one-on-ones. That guy’s making crazy plays, so for sure going to have a big year.”

There is still plenty of time to go before the season opener on Sept. 12, so it is imperative Reagor continue what he is doing and, of course, stay healthy.

He got hurt late in camp last year when he landed wrong on his shoulder but was able to return for the season opener. Then he tore thumb ligaments that cost him five games.

Sirianni pointed out on Tuesday that Eddie Royal is doing an internship with the Eagles this summer and has been working with Reagor and all the receivers.

Royal, a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2008, played nine seasons in the NFL with three teams – the Broncos, Chargers, and Bears – collecting 408 passes for 4,357 yards, 28 touchdowns and a 10.7 yards per catch average.

“What I saw Jalen do Monday in those one-on-ones, he was great off the line of scrimmage of how he was moving a guy, he was good at the top of the route,” said Sirianni. “He finished with the catch. He just had a good feel how to attack guys and so I really see him growing, really a credit to [Wide Receivers Coach] Aaron Moorehead and [Passing Game Coordinator] Kevin Patullo who have really helped work there and it's great to have Eddie Royal here working with our guys.

“He was a great football player for our Charger teams, and you know, had a lot of success, and I always thought he was really savvy as a football player and I know he's able to add his knowledge there as well.”

