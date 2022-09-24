James Bradberry Credits Ron Rivera for Molding his Game

PHILADELPHIA – James Bradberry was asked about the game Darius Slay played last week against the Vikings, the one that earned his fellow cornerback the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

“It’s cool,” he said at his locker during the week. “Hopefully it’s my turn again this week.”

The Washington Commanders, who will host the Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. (FOX), have the kind of weapons that could lead to that happening, provided Bradberry turns in the type of solid work he has put forth in his first two games as an Eagle.

Also on the Washington sideline is Ron Rivera, the Commanders’ head coach who was the head coach in Carolina when the Panthers drafted Bradberry in the second round of 2016.

“I know James very well,” said Rivera, during a conference call earlier in the week. “I think he’s a terrific football player. I have nothing but respect and admiration for who he is as a young man.

"I had the great fortune of coaching him. I think he’s done a great job for himself. He has become the player we always felt he could be when we were in Carolina.”

Bradberry credited Rivera, a defensive coach, for helping him become the player he is today. He made the Pro Bowl two years ago and 16 career interceptions, with at least one of his seven years in the league, including his first career pick-6 in the season opener for the Eagles.

“It was fun playing with coach Rivera,” said Bradberry, who spent four years in Carolina. “Of course, it was the first system I played in, the first team I had been on, and him kind of molding me into the player I am is really special.

"It means a lot to me because I’ve been playing seven years at this point, and to see where I’ve come from in that scheme, under that regime, it’s pretty cool.”

In four career games against his former coach – all during the previous two seasons Bradberry spent with the New York Giants – the cornerback has two interceptions.

Familiarity with the scheme Rivera runs isn’t something Bradberry said is an advantage.

“I knew when we played in Carolina, we kind of had the same sort of structured offense, fast guys on that outside, take shots, explosives, but we also had Christian McCaffery in the backfield and he was a big part of the offense when I was over there,” he said.

“So, (Washington) is kind of similar but they have different players, so you have to adjust to the type of players they have.”

Bradberry said the Washington weapons are dangerous, and he knew them all, including RB J.D. McKissick.

The two were in the same recruiting class at Arkansas State before Bradberry transferred to Samford following his freshman year.

“It’s an offense built on explosive plays, creating a lot of deep shots and screen passes where they get Curtis Samuel the ball so he can get yards after the catch,” he said. “That’s his best attribute...

“Then (Terry) McLaurin, an all-around elite receiver, runs good routes, has some good speed, good hand-eye coordination down the field. Then you have to think about (Cam) Sims, a big target receiver. He makes all the contested catches.

“Then you have (tight end) Logan Thomas and they have two good running backs in the backfield.”

Bradberry never made it to their first-round pick from Penn State, WR Jahan Dotson, who has three TDs in two games.

It's a lot, but there's also plenty of opportunity for Bradberry to follow up Slay's performance vs. the Vikings.

