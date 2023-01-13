Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson Named First-Team All-Pro, 4 Eagles Earn Second-Team
If Jason Kelce ultimately decides to retire at the end of the Eagles’ playoff run, he will be going out at the very tip-top of his game.
The Eagles center was named first-team Associated Press All-Pro on Friday for a fifth time. He has been named All-Pro in five of his last six seasons.
He was joined on the first team by right tackle Lane Johnson, who was named to the team for the second straight year and the third time in his career.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts, receiver A.J. Brown, edge rusher Haason Reddick, and cornerback James Bradberry were named second-team All-Pro.
Only one center in NFL history has been named first-team All-Pro more than Kelce and that is Dermontti Dawson, who did it six times. Kelce joins Mike Webster and Dwight Stephenson as the only players to earn the honor in five seasons since the merger in 1970.
Dawson, Webster, and Stephenson are all Pro Football Hall of Fame members, but only Kelce and Webster won Super Bowls.
Kelce has started 139 straight games, which is the second-longest streak behind Jake Matthews (145) and the second-longest streak in Eagles history behind Jon Runyan (144, 2000-08).
Johnson, who returned to practice on Friday after missing the last two regular-season games while treating a torn abductor muscle that will require surgery when the season ends, was also an All-Pro in the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship season of 2017.
Hurts was second team behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who will likely win the MVP, too.
Brown was second team behind Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, Miami’s Tyreek Hill, and Las Vegas’ Davante Adams.
Also, on the second team at WR were Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb, and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs.
Reddick was second team behind edge rushers San Francisco’s Nick Bosa and Dallas’ Miah Parson.
With Reddick on the second team is Cleveland’s Myles Garrett.
Bradberry was second team behind Jets rookie Sauce Gardner and Denver’s Patrick Surtain.
With Bradberry on the second team was Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander.
Here are the first- and second-team All-Pros:
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas
Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas
Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo
Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver
Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City
Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England
Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington
Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia
Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland
Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas
Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia
Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee
Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.
Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia
Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota
Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit
Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco
Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore
