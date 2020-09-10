Jason Peters Gets the Raise he Wanted to Move to LT

Jason Peters agreed to play left tackle on Monday when he knocked on head coach Doug Pederson’s door.

Three days later, the Eagles’ veteran offensive lineman will be rewarded for moving from right guard to the higher profile left tackle position.

Vince Taylor, Peters' agent, told ESPN about the raise.

Peters’ initial contract, signed in July when he agreed to return as the replacement for Brandon Brooks at right guard, will pay him $8 million this season, a raise of $4M. He is guaranteed that extra $4M.

Peters, 38, has been the Eagles’ left tackle since 2009. He missed the 2012 season with a torn Achilles, so Sunday’s game against Washington will mark his 11th season opener as Philadelphia’s left tackle.

The 38-year old has not yet spoken to the media since he was brought back on a one-year deal on July 14.

Peters will take over for Andre Dillard, who suffered a bicep injury midway through training camp and is lost for the season.

Matt Pryor is expected to take over at right guard in place of Peters/Brooks.

When Dillard was initially hurt, Peters requested more money in order to move from right guard to left tackle. It appeared as if the Eagles balked, insisting that they wanted to look at some other options at that position. None of those options apparently measured up.

Pryor was one, but his struggles were laid bare during a live intra-squad scrimmage at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 30 when pass rushers, especially Josh Sweat, got by him with relative ease all day long.

Jordan Mailata was the other option, but the Australian who only began playing the game in 2018 after being a rugby standout, was probably too inexperienced to trust at this stage. Mailata, however, is listed on the depth chart as Peters’ backup.

Pederson made it sound like it was Peters’ decision to return to left tackle, though a renegotiation of the contract was likely ongoing at that point.

When Pederson revealed the story on Monday of how Peters knocked on his door to let him know he was ready to move to left tackle, Pederson said, “This is who he is. He sacrifices not only his body but for the football team. He did an outstanding job for us at right guard.

“It was valuable experience for him to play over there on the right side and get some interior work, but as he looks at not only where we are but where he is, he came in today and he was excited to move to left tackle and so I can announce that. I'm thrilled to death.”

