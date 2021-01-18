Jason Peters Tells 6ABC he Wants to Play an 18th Season

The Eagles' longtime offensive lineman admitted it probably wouldn't be in Philadelphia

Jason Peters isn’t ready to retire.

The Eagles offensive lineman, who ended this past season on Injured Reserve with a foot injury, wants to extend his career into an 18th season.

In an interview with 6ABC’s Jeff Skversky on Sunday, Peters seemed to contradict himself as to whether or not he would return to Philadelphia, where he has been since 2009.

He told Skversky, “Fans deserve more than what we gave them this year. Hopefully, we’ll be able to bounce back with this new coach and new staff.”

Peters though seemed to indicate he would not return.

“I’m gonna play one more year, try to get me another ring,” he said. “Probably won’t be in Philly, unfortunately, but try to choose a team and get another ring.”

Peters was brought back to the Eagles to play guard, signing a one-year deal on July 14, a contract that was increased after he needed to move back to his left tackle spot.

He didn’t talk to reporters the entire season.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has a good relationship with Peters, who will turn 39 on Friday, but it is unlikely he will return.

Of course, that was their stance last year until they needed him when Brandon Brooks was lost for the season in June with a torn Achilles.

Lurie said last week that he wants to retool the roster and get younger while making the midterm to long term the focus but hoping to continue to compete in the short term, meaning 2021.

It is unlikely Peters would sign up for what looks like a rebuild.

The Eagles saw Jordan Mailata emerge as a strong candidate to be the left tackle heading into 2021, with Andre Dillard also in the mix.

As for the right guard spot, where Peters played briefly before getting hurt, Brooks is expected to play there while Nate Herbig showed he can handle the spot and should be in the mix for at the very least a reserve position on the interior.

