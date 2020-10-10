Jeff Stoutland Saves the Best Jordan Mailata Story for Last

Every Eagles player that zoomed with the media this week was asked about Jordan Mailata this and Jordan Mailata that.

The best story about the Eagles’ left tackle didn’t come until one of the very final interviews of the week, the day before the Eagles (1-2-1) headed off to Pittsburgh to play the undefeated Steelers at the Big Ketchup, er, Heinz Field.

Offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland spun the story on Friday afternoon about his first contact with Mailata.

Stoutland had a golf outing lined up with some old friends from his days at Port Richmond High School on Staten Island when GM Howie Roseman and members of the scouting staff called Stoutland and asked him to check in on this Mailata kid.

He canceled the golf trip and went to Florida to see “this guy from Australia.”

“Lane Johnson’s workout when I went down to his high school in Texas, I was blown away,” said Stoutland. “I was like, wow. I told (Eagles owner) Mr. (Jeffrey) Lurie when I got back, I said, ‘I’m telling you this is a wow, this is a wow thing, this is unbelievable.’ It blew me away.”

Mailata's workout wasn’t quite like that, Stoutland said, but he liked what he saw.

“I was like, this guy's different,” said the O-line coach. “I mean big, giant guy, who can move his feet, change direction, has enough flexibility, but needs to learn how to use his hands, how to use his eyes, all the little things. The guy’s never played football before. What was his mental toughness going to be like?

“Those Pop Warner days that you used to grind out as a little guy when the toughness of football is brought into you, he didn’t do any of that stuff. There were a lot of those question marks in my mind, but I just said to the (scouting) guys, ‘This is an unusual guy, and I don’t know what’s going to happen, but if he’s hanging around later on (in the draft), we should look at this guy.’

"I’m very happy he’s here.”

Mailata came in the seventh round of the 2018 draft as a rugby player to be molded into a football player.

He had a solid first start in San Francisco last Sunday night, learning the day before the game that Jason Peters was being put on Injured Reserve with a toe injury, but the challenge against a deep and experienced group of pass-rushing Steelers is on another level.

This is the opportunity that some players don’t get, and most get only once.

“It’s just an identity thing for me,” said Mailata. “Being labeled as the guy who played rugby, even using that as an excuse for giving up a sack or having a missed assignment. I’d rather have a missed assignment because I didn’t know the play.

“I don’t want a missed assignment because, ‘Oh, he’s a rugby player.’ It’s an identity thing. I’m not trying to fill JP’s boots. I’m trying to make my own name. Be my own person in this sport, and not trying to rely on someone else’s past or even my past.”

If Mailata can continue to improve – and he has a way to go – Peters may have a hard time getting back into the lineup when he is ready to return.

“As long as he plays well, right now, in the near future, it's his job,” said head coach Doug Pederson. “But, at the same time, we understand that when JP is healthy, that's a decision that we are going to have to make at that particular time.”

Mailata wants to make that decision as difficult as possible.

Having come as far as he has already, it may not be wise to bet against him.

“First time I saw Mailata, it was like on Happy Gilmore when he saw his boss, Mr. Larson (played by Richard Kiel, who was 7-foot-2),” said Johnson. “Or when Shooter McGavitt saw him. That’s what I thought when I saw Mailata. He’s 6-8, he’s listed at 346. I’m here to tell you it’s more than that.

“A guy that big, and that strong, watching him early on, it was like a newborn out there, just try to learn his legs, his balance and body control. But now, he’s getting better each week. I was really impressed with him last week. He got thrown into the fire, did a good job. With him, the more he plays, the better he’s gonna get. There aren’t too many guys that big who can move the way he does.”

