Jeffrey Lurie Selling Stake in Eagles? What It Means
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles could be onboarding a new minority owner in the coming months.
Bloomberg reported that the long-term Eagles steward Jeffrey Lurie is using BDT & MSD Partners to solicit potential investors for a minority stake in the franchise at a valuation of more than $7.5 billion.
However, Lurie, 72, has no interest in surrendering a piece of the pie that would lead to a controlling interest down the road. In fact, the Eagles owner has been public with his succession plan, which includes keeping the franchise in his family.
Lurie's son, Julian Lurie, already has a formal role in the franchise described as “Business and Football Operation Strategy.”
Actor Rob McElhenney, a Philadelphia native and Eagles fan who owns the Welsh soccer team Wrexham A.F.C. with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds took to social media to tell Lurie to check his DMs.
In the past, McElhenny, the co-creator of the popular “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” comedy series, has expressed a serious interest in getting involved in Philadelphia sports.
“It’s very difficult because those teams are very expensive, and also because ultimately, they are family-run businesses,” McElhenney told the Inquirer earlier this year. “But believe me — and maybe this is a message out to the Lurie family — Jeffrey, if you are considering selling, please have your first phone call be my way.
“And also, Mr. [John] Middleton, if the Phillies are available at some point, and you’re looking for, I don’t know, $3 billion, I mean, look elsewhere first, but then come to me if you’re looking for significantly less, for sure.”
Lurie purchased the Eagles on May 6, 1994, from Norman Braman for $195 million (an inflation-adjusted $410 million or so today).
The Eagles haven’t commented on the Bloomberg report but the first thoughts around the league are that Lurie is trying to gain more liquidity and cash in on a valuation that has exploded over the 30 years he has owned the team.
For instance, a 10 percent stake at that $7.5B valuation would net Lurie around $750M, a 45.3 percent increase on his original inflation-adjustment investment for the entire team.
Front Office Sports also noted that Lurie's interest in selling a minority stake comes at a time when both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are exploring similar investments to take advantage of the NFL's soaring valuations.
