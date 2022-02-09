Jim Bob Cooter Departs for Doug Pederson's Staff in Jacksonville

The longtime NFL assistant had been a consultant for first-year Eagles coach Nick Sirianni this past season

Jim Bob Cooter never made it into the Eagles’ weekly game notes in the front office/coaching staff segment.

Cooter, though, was a consultant for fist-year head coach Nick Sirianni, someone Sirianni felt comfortable with after they worked together in Kansas City.

How much input he had into the actual game-planning and development of Jalen Hurts isn’t exactly clear, but Doug Pederson think enough of Cooter to want him to help with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Pederson hired Cooter in Jacksonville to be the team’s passing game coordinator. Cooter has worked with Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford at various spots on his coaching path.

Nobody even knew Cooter had joined the Eagles until after their final preseason game of summer when Sirianni casually threw his name out there following a late August exhibition tie against the New York Jets.

In the following days, Sirianni talked about Cooter.

“I was calling the play to [offensive coordinator] Shane [Steichen], Shane did a good job of talking in there — when we’re in two-minute situations, [passing game coordinator] Kevin Patullo was really doing a lot of, ‘Hey, here’s our scenario of what we’re in,’ Jim Bob Cooter is getting all the scenarios for us from the two-minute around the league so we can prepare for it," Sirianni said at the time. "So, I felt really good in those two minutes.”

The coach added, “As far as Jim Bob goes, we brought him in as a consultant. I've worked with him in the past. He was my assistant wideout coach in Kansas City, so worked with him in the past. Obviously, he's got a lot of experience and he's a great football mind. I think very highly of him."

Clearly, Pederson did, too.

Cooter entered the NFL in 2009 with the Colts then, in 2012, was the Chiefs’ quality control coordinator while Sirianni was the wide receiver coach in KC.

From 2014-15, Cooter was the QB coach for the Lions before being promoted to Detroit’s offensive coordinator from 2016-18. He then moved onto the New York Jets for two seasons as their RB coach.

