Josh McCown's Role with Eagles? Sounds Like A lot of Everything

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA - Josh McCown wasn’t ready to move into the coaching side of football just yet, but his new opportunity as the Eagles’ practice squad quarterback certainly sounds like he has a toe in those waters.

The Eagles had talked to McCown, 41, after last year about the possibility of becoming an assistant offensive coach, but McCown said on a Tuesday afternoon videoconference that he preferred to keep those conversations private.

He added, however, that it was discussed “as the desire at some point in the future to coach and what that would look like. I just knew with my family dynamic and where I am, just wasn’t ready to move forward in that area right now.”

So, McCown will make $12,000 per week this season to stay ready just in case there is an outbreak in Philadelphia’s quarterback room, and while he stays ready he will watch practice tape and offer advice to the quarterbacks, maybe even the coaching staff, too.
“I had a chance to get into the Zoom meetings and was cool to listen to coach (Doug) Pederson talk in the team meeting then connecting with the quarterbacks then hop on and watch practice,” said McCown. “As soon as the guys film practice, they get it uploaded.”

After watching the film of Monday's practice, McCown said he sent a late-night text to Carson Wentz “about some things I saw during practice and how sharp I thought I looked.”

“For me, it’s just watching, being involved in the meetings, because you can’t just watch practice and be able to bring anything of value if you don’t know the intention of what you’re trying to get done, so being a part of the meetings, seeing the installations, listening to the plays and what Press (Taylor) and Rich (Scangarello) and the guys have come up with and the intent of these plays, hopefully then I can bring some value if needed to those guys as they dialogue on how reads go and different things and just be another sounding board for Carson.

“That’s my thought process, this is obviously new to me so I’ll be learning, but I’ll wake up every day asking myself how can I bring value to the team from a distance and it will start with virtually watching the practice and being involved in the meetings then we’ll go from there.”

McCown, who has spent the past few days in Philadelphia going through testing that included whatever protocols are in place for COVID-19, isn’t sure what the process would be should he actually be needed to play, but he is expected to remain at his new home in East Texas and continue to school his sons who are both highly-touted college quarterback prospects.

He said that he would probably Zoom team meetings in the morning then go work out - he has a weight room at his home – while the Eagles practice in Philadelphia then come in and watch film of the practice.

McCown also has access to the high school facilities, and he plans on watching game tape of opponents as well.

“In getting throws, thankfully I have two young quarterbacks in my house, so we throw the ball every day, and I’m involved with them all the time,” he said. “So, that stuff is the best way for me to stay sharp … We’ll see how the days shape up, but I’ll definitely be active, be ready to go, and keep myself in shape.”

