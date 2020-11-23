SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Keeping Carson Wentz Glued in the Pocket isn't Doing Him any Favors

Ed Kracz

During the week, Doug Pederson says he needs to call more rollouts for his quarterback Carson Wentz. Then game day rolls around and that pledge goes right out the window.

Against the Browns, Wentz dropped back more than 40 times. Only once was a rollout called. The lack of any sort of designed rollouts was made even more glaring by, one, an offensive line that, once again, surrendered consistent pressure up the middle and right into Wentz’s face, and two, Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield seemed to rollout after play-action on just about every throw.

Naturally, Pederson was asked about it on Monday during his weekly videoconference with reporters, and sure enough, he admitted once again that he has to call more of them.

Here’s more to that answer:

“We had success in the run game in the first half, and my plan going into the second half was to kind of get him out of the pocket - it was to get him out of the pocket, especially on first-and-10 situations to do that,” he said.

“We had in this game plan the movement throws, also kill to a run check built into the game plan based on what the defense gave us. So, some of that came up where we got to the run as opposed to the quarterback movement.

“But honestly, it’s probably more me just calling them.”

Untangle that any way you like, though it sounds like so much coach-speak.

The Eagles’ run game was clicking in the first half and only six runs were called.

Could there have been more play-action rollouts?

Sure, feels like it.

Wentz would have liked more too, though he didn’t say as much after the game.

It was during the week when he was asked about rolling out that he said plenty.

“I know I love it,” he said last Wednesday. “I love when I’m out of the pocket and can kind of make plays, move, change the launch point and everything but coaches do a good job of sprinkling that in when and where it applies.”

He puts his trust in the coaching staff to roll him out when the defense allows it.

“Every week has a different game plan and different defensive schemes we’re playing, how the defensive ends play, and the ability to just get outside clean,” said Wentz. “There’s a lot of factors that go into that and the coaches do a good job of studying that and finding ways to do that or some weeks saying, this maybe isn’t the week.

“Certain defense just make it hard and I’m aware of that. Coaches do a good job of kind of communicating that with me. I think he definitely has a good feel. Is it something maybe we can do here and there each week? There are times it’s successful, there are times it’s not. Coaches do a good job of that and everyone putting together the game plan, it’s something they look at every single week.”

Maybe lack of in-game sideline communication is to blame.

If Wentz believes he could be more successful rolling out, he needs to speak up and remind the coach of that.

Surely, there is no game plan that can’t be flexible enough to allow for tweaks as a game goes along.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jason Kelce Shows Why He is the Eagles' Identity

No matter the injury, the Eagles center would never throw in the towel on his teammates, not in a 3-6-1 season or on a miserable weather day in Cleveland

John McMullen

Eagles Lose for Sixth Time, Fall to Browns

Philadelphia turned the ball over three times and now sit at 3-6-1 with a visit from Seattle coming up next

Ed Kracz

THREE-AND-OUT: The run game, third down, and Jason Kelce

The Eagles' loss to the Browns was their second in a row and left them at 3-6-1 with six games remaining

Ed Kracz

Wrong Message or Not, the Time has Come to Put Carson Wentz on Bench

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he has no plans to sit his starting quarterback, but something has to change as desperation creeps in for a 3-6-1 team

Ed Kracz

Sloppy is the Story in Cleveland

There were two A grades, but two D's and one F in a performance that left the Eagles sitting at 3-6-1

John McMullen

Nate Herbig Heads to Bench as Eagles Shuffle OL Once Again

The return of left guard Isaac Seumalo, out since Week 2, gave the team a surplus of guards, and the team could have two players make NFL debuts

Ed Kracz

What happened to Miles Sanders' Pass-Game Production?

The second-year RB has seen a serious decline in his pass-catching numbers from his rookie season, and even though he has missed three games with injury, it is still a concern

Ed Kracz

Elijah Holyfield, Joe Ostman in Line for NFL Debuts

The two Eagles were elevated from the practice squad and could see time Sunday against the Browns

Ed Kracz

Return of Isaac Seumalo a "Major Plus" for Eagles

The left guard has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week 2 against the Rams

Ed Kracz

Eagles Will be Without Press Taylor, Aaron Moorehead in Cleveland

The two assistant coaches were placed on the Restricted/COVID-19 list after close contact with someone who tested positive, adding to a list that includes three players

John McMullen