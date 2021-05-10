KELLY GREEN SHOW: Execs Talk NFL's Impending Schedule Release

The NFL's release of its schedule for all 32 teams has become an event in itself, and listen to the podcast to hear more about what goes into the process

Fans know who the Eagles face in 2021 and even know where they’ll play but the big question that remains is when these games are scheduled to take place next season.

As we start to see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, fans are eager to book trips out West and South for the upcoming season. Outside of the traditional NFC East games the Eagles are set to play the rest of their away games in Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Detroit, New York, and most excitingly Vegas in 2021!

BUT WHEN?

The NFL has set its schedule release for Wednesday, and that in itself has become a big event.

Eagles Unfiltered’s Football Kelly spoke with National Football League's Vice President of Broadcast Planning & Scheduling Mike North and Vice President of Broadcasting Onnie Bose, two of the masterminds behind the highly classified and soon-to-be-released 2021 NFL schedules.

How many nationally-televised games will there be for a team that managed just four wins in 2020?

“We’re assuming the NFC East will be close again. I don’t think anyone is the clear-cut favorite,” said North when asked about the 2021 Eagles schedule.

“The Eagles are a team that is competitive,” said Bose later adding, “Jalen Hurts brought some excitement to the team, and now with the draft and maneuvering and getting that 10th pick and DeVonta Smith, there’s is a little bit of excitement and a little bit of spark that maybe makes them that much more interesting.”

